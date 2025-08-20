Karnataka PGCET 2025: KEA Claim Slip Today at kea.kar.nic.in; Document Verification and Other Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025: The claim slip for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 is expected to be made available by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, August 20. The official KEA portal will offer the slip for download, which is necessary for the admissions procedure.

Only applicants who are applying under the ex-servicemen quota must present their documentation in person, per a KEA announcement. The KEA office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, is accepting submissions from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm on August 22. Disqualification from this particular reservation category will occur if the required credentials are not submitted by this date. At this point, no online nor in-person document submission is required for any other candidates. The information supplied at the time of first registration has been used to generate the claim sheet. These documents will only be required when you report to the college that you have been assigned.