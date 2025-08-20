CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Karnataka PGCET 2025: KEA Claim Slip Today at kea.kar.nic.in; Document Verification and Other Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025: The Karnataka PGCET 2025 claim slip will be distributed by the KEA today. The slip is required in order to get admitted. On August 22, only candidates for the Ex-Servicemen quota are required to present their documentation in person. For upcoming college reporting, everyone else will require their claim slip.

Karnataka PGCET 2025
Karnataka PGCET 2025: The claim slip for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 is expected to be made available by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, August 20. The official KEA portal will offer the slip for download, which is necessary for the admissions procedure.

Only applicants who are applying under the ex-servicemen quota must present their documentation in person, per a KEA announcement. The KEA office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, is accepting submissions from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm on August 22. Disqualification from this particular reservation category will occur if the required credentials are not submitted by this date. At this point, no online nor in-person document submission is required for any other candidates. The information supplied at the time of first registration has been used to generate the claim sheet. These documents will only be required when you report to the college that you have been assigned.

How To Get The KEA Karnataka PGCET 2025 to Issue Claim Slip?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to get their KEA Karnataka PGCET 2025 to Issue Claim Slip:

  • Go to the Karnataka Examinations Authority's (KEA) official website. You can get the claim slip here.

  • Enter your Karnataka PGCET 2025 application number and other necessary information to access the platform.

  • Go to the claim slip or document download section. There ought to be the claim slip there.

  • Get the claim slip here. Verify that all of the information on the slip corresponds to your registration details and is correct.

  • Take the claim slip and print it out. It is a necessary document for the subsequent admissions procedure.

  • Candidates for the Ex-Servicemen quota should turn in the claim slip to the KEA office along with additional supporting documentation.

  • Please store your claim slip safely for all other candidates. It will be necessary when you report to college.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Counseling Update and Claim Slip

The claim slip for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 is expected to be made available by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, August 20. This document, which includes important details on the candidate's eligibility and category, is an essential component of the admissions process. Both document verification and the ensuing seat allocation process depend on it.

Candidates are still awaiting the Karnataka PGCET final results even after the claim slip was released. There were complaints of disparities in scores and ranks following the announcement of the provisional results on August 7. Although KEA has acknowledged the next stage in the counseling process, it has not yet provided an explanation on this issue. Candidates must present their documentation in person at the KEA office on August 22 if they are applying under the Ex-Servicemen quota. All other applicants only need to get their claim sheets from the official website; they will need to present them when they report to their designated college.

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at tsicet.nic.in; Direct link to apply here

 

