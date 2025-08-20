TS ICET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at tsicet.nic.in; Direct link to apply here

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Phase 1 counselling registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 will formally begin on August 20th, according to the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). For applicants hoping to gain admission to MBA and MCA programs after passing the TS ICET 2025 exam, this is an essential step.
Through the official websites, icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in, interested students can register for the counseling procedure. On behalf of TGCHE, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, administered the TS ICET 2025 exam on June 8 and 9, 2025, which forms the foundation for these admissions. The test was administered in two shifts using a computer-based format. Candidates are advised to complete their registration promptly to be considered for admission to their preferred master's programs.
How To Apply For The TS ICET 2025 Counselling?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the TS ICET 2025 counselling:
To start the registration process, go to icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in, the official websites. The first crucial step is this.
Use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to make the mandatory online payment for the counseling processing fee. Fees differ according on the category.
Once the charge has been paid, schedule a time at a nearby Help Line Center for your physical certificate verification. This is a really important stage.
Bring all of your original documentation to the chosen Help Line Center for the in-person certificate verification session.
After verification, enter your selected list of colleges and courses by logging into the site. Make as long a list as you can.
Before the deadline, carefully consider your alternatives and "freeze" your site settings. Unfrozen choices are not taken into account.
Download the provisional seat allotment order after the result is released. Pay the tuition fee online to confirm.
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Schedule
The following is the comprehensive counseling schedule for TS ICET 2025 that has been made public by TGCHE:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online filing of Basic Information, Processing Fee Payment & Slot Booking
|
August 20 to 28
|
Certificate Verification for slot booked candidates
|
August 22 to 29 (except August 27)
|
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|
August 25 to 30
|
Freezing of options
|
August 30
|
Provisional Seat Allotment
|
September 2
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting
|
September 2 to 5
Final Phase
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online filing of Basic Information, Processing Fee Payment & Slot Booking (for candidates who missed Phase 1)
|
September 8
|
Certificate Verification
|
September 9
|
Exercising Options
|
September 9 to 10
|
Freezing of options
|
September 10
|
Provisional Seat Allotment
|
September 13
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting
|
September 13 to 15
|
Reporting at the allotted college
|
September 15 to 16
|
Spot admissions for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges
|
September 15
TS ICET Counselling 2025: Counselling Process
The counseling process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 is a straightforward, multi-step process. Online registration is the first step, and then a processing fee must be paid. After that, candidates must schedule a time at a specified Help Line Center for certificate verification. This is an essential, required step to verify eligibility.
Following a successful authentication process, candidates can choose their desired universities and courses by exercising their web options. To improve their chances of winning a seat, aspirants are strongly advised to select more than one option. The TGCHE then decides the final seat distribution based on a number of criteria, including the candidate's reservation category, seat availability, options selected, and TS ICET exam rank. A transparent and equitable distribution of seats for MBA and MCA programs is guaranteed by this methodical procedure.
