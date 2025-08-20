CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at tsicet.nic.in; Direct link to apply here

TS ICET counselling 2025: TS ICET 2025 Phase 1 counselling registration starts on August 20. The procedure consists of document verification, slot booking, fee payment, and online registration. Prior to a provisional seat being assigned based on their rank and selections, candidates must first select colleges using online options.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 20, 2025, 10:15 IST
TS ICET Counselling 2025
TS ICET Counselling 2025
Register for Result Updates

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Phase 1 counselling registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 will formally begin on August 20th, according to the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).  For applicants hoping to gain admission to MBA and MCA programs after passing the TS ICET 2025 exam, this is an essential step.

Through the official websites, icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in, interested students can register for the counseling procedure. On behalf of TGCHE, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, administered the TS ICET 2025 exam on June 8 and 9, 2025, which forms the foundation for these admissions. The test was administered in two shifts using a computer-based format. Candidates are advised to complete their registration promptly to be considered for admission to their preferred master's programs.

How To Apply For The TS ICET 2025 Counselling?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the TS ICET 2025 counselling:

  • To start the registration process, go to icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in, the official websites. The first crucial step is this.

  • Use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to make the mandatory online payment for the counseling processing fee. Fees differ according on the category.

  • Once the charge has been paid, schedule a time at a nearby Help Line Center for your physical certificate verification. This is a really important stage.

  • Bring all of your original documentation to the chosen Help Line Center for the in-person certificate verification session.

  • After verification, enter your selected list of colleges and courses by logging into the site. Make as long a list as you can.

  • Before the deadline, carefully consider your alternatives and "freeze" your site settings. Unfrozen choices are not taken into account.

  • Download the provisional seat allotment order after the result is released. Pay the tuition fee online to confirm.

Related Stories

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Schedule

The following is the comprehensive counseling schedule for TS ICET 2025 that has been made public by TGCHE:

Events

Dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Processing Fee Payment & Slot Booking

August 20 to 28

Certificate Verification for slot booked candidates

August 22 to 29 (except August 27)

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

August 25 to 30

Freezing of options

August 30

Provisional Seat Allotment

September 2

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting

September 2 to 5

Final Phase

Events

Dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Processing Fee Payment & Slot Booking (for candidates who missed Phase 1)

September 8

Certificate Verification

September 9

Exercising Options

September 9 to 10

Freezing of options

September 10

Provisional Seat Allotment

September 13

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting

September 13 to 15

Reporting at the allotted college

September 15 to 16

Spot admissions for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges

September 15

TS ICET Counselling 2025: Counselling Process

The counseling process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 is a straightforward, multi-step process. Online registration is the first step, and then a processing fee must be paid. After that, candidates must schedule a time at a specified Help Line Center for certificate verification. This is an essential, required step to verify eligibility.

Following a successful authentication process, candidates can choose their desired universities and courses by exercising their web options. To improve their chances of winning a seat, aspirants are strongly advised to select more than one option. The TGCHE then decides the final seat distribution based on a number of criteria, including the candidate's reservation category, seat availability, options selected, and TS ICET exam rank. A transparent and equitable distribution of seats for MBA and MCA programs is guaranteed by this methodical procedure.

Also read:

NEET PG 2025 Result: NBEMS Released Scorecard at natboard.edu.in, Check Marks, Cut Off List here

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News