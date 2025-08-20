TS ICET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at tsicet.nic.in; Direct link to apply here

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Phase 1 counselling registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 will formally begin on August 20th, according to the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). For applicants hoping to gain admission to MBA and MCA programs after passing the TS ICET 2025 exam, this is an essential step.

Through the official websites, icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in, interested students can register for the counseling procedure. On behalf of TGCHE, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, administered the TS ICET 2025 exam on June 8 and 9, 2025, which forms the foundation for these admissions. The test was administered in two shifts using a computer-based format. Candidates are advised to complete their registration promptly to be considered for admission to their preferred master's programs.