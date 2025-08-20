AI vs Real: If You Are Highly Attentive With 140+ IQ, Spot Which Tomatoes Are Fake In 8 Seconds!

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence that is programmed to think like humans and mimic human abilities. In this era of AI, it is easy to be fooled by fake images. AI can be trained to learn, reason, solve problems, and perform many tasks that require a human touch. AI systems are capable of learning from data, analysing information, drawing conclusions, identifying and solving complex problems, and making decisions based on logical inputs. AI can process images and sound. With AI taking over, the internet is filled with fake images or deepfakes. AI image generators can create deceptively realistic visuals. That is why it is crucial to develop the discernment ability to be able to spot the real from the AI. Here is an 'AI vs Real' image quiz to test your visual acuity. Can you guess which bunch of tomatoes is fake?

AI-generated or real? Spot the difference in 8 seconds! Look at these two images of a bunch of fresh tomatoes. They both look perfectly normal. But there's a catch. One of them is AI-generated. Your challenge is to tell which image has been created using artificial intelligence. Do you have the ability to decipher what's real and what's AI-generated? This is the ultimate AI quiz that will challenge your eyes to the max. You need to simply guess which image is real and which is a work of AI. Most people could not tell the difference. You must be good at recognising the subtle differences. These stunning images can distract you completely. You must be super vigilant and observant. Set a timer for 8 seconds. Then look closely. If you are struggling with details, you may zoom in on the image. Let's see if you have the sharpest eyes to outwit AI.