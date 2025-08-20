AI vs Real: If You Are Highly Attentive With 140+ IQ, Spot Which Tomatoes Are Fake In 8 Seconds!

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence that is programmed to think like humans and mimic human abilities. In this era of AI, it is easy to be fooled by fake images. AI can be trained to learn, reason, solve problems, and perform many tasks that require a human touch.
AI systems are capable of learning from data, analysing information, drawing conclusions, identifying and solving complex problems, and making decisions based on logical inputs. AI can process images and sound. With AI taking over, the internet is filled with fake images or deepfakes.
AI image generators can create deceptively realistic visuals. That is why it is crucial to develop the discernment ability to be able to spot the real from the AI. Here is an 'AI vs Real' image quiz to test your visual acuity. Can you guess which bunch of tomatoes is fake?
AI-generated or real? Spot the difference in 8 seconds!
Look at these two images of a bunch of fresh tomatoes. They both look perfectly normal. But there's a catch. One of them is AI-generated.
Your challenge is to tell which image has been created using artificial intelligence. Do you have the ability to decipher what's real and what's AI-generated?
This is the ultimate AI quiz that will challenge your eyes to the max. You need to simply guess which image is real and which is a work of AI.
Most people could not tell the difference. You must be good at recognising the subtle differences. These stunning images can distract you completely.
You must be super vigilant and observant. Set a timer for 8 seconds. Then look closely.
If you are struggling with details, you may zoom in on the image. Let's see if you have the sharpest eyes to outwit AI.
AI images usually have telltale signs. Look for any blurriness, or maybe too much perfection. Real images often have natural flaws. They are brimmed to perfection.
Observe the background, lighting, shading, texture, and overall visual elements. Do you see something that feels oddly AI?
Can you tell the difference? This AI quiz is useful for real-life scenarios as well.
If you are super-observant, attentive, and highly intelligent, then this AI challenge should be a walk in park for you.
Put your skills to the test! Do not give up.
Hurry up! Time is ticking. You have only few seconds left.
Did you figure out which bunch of tomatoes is AI-generated?
Answer revealed!
Time's up! If you are still figuring out which is AI and which is real, then you need to practice more 'AI vs Real' image quizzes. For those who think they have figured out the answer, let's see if you got it right. Scroll down.
