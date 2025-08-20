CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
BPSC ASO Prelims Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam Begins September 10, Check Steps to Download Admit Card at bpsc.bihar.nic.in

ByManish Kumar
Aug 20, 2025, 17:42 IST

BPSC ASO Prelims Exam Date 2025 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the preliminary competitive examination for the post of Assistant Branch Officer posts. The written exam for the posts of Assistant Branch Officer against the Advt. No. 37/2025 will be held on September 10, 2025 across the state. Exams will be conducted from 12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M. Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Exam Date 2025 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Schedule 2025 is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Schedule 2025 Download Link

BPSC ABO Prelims Exam Date 2025 Overview 

The written exam for the posts of Assistant Branch Officer against the Advt. No. 37/2025 will be held on September 10, 2025 across the state.Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Event  Details 
Post Name Assistant Section Officer
Advt No 37/2025
Shift Time  12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M.
Exam Date September 10, 2025 
Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

 

How To Download BPSC ASO Prelims Exam Date 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) .i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the  BPSC ASO Prelims Exam Schedule 2025 Notice in a new window.
  4. Download  BPSC ASO Prelims Exam Schedule 2025 and save it for future reference. 

