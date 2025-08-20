BPSC ASO Prelims Exam Date 2025 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the preliminary competitive examination for the post of Assistant Branch Officer posts. The written exam for the posts of Assistant Branch Officer against the Advt. No. 37/2025 will be held on September 10, 2025 across the state. Exams will be conducted from 12.00 P.M. to 02.15 P.M. Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Exam Date 2025 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Schedule 2025 is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.

BPSC ABO Prelims Exam Date 2025 Overview

Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-