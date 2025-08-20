NCERT Offers Free Online Classes for Class 12 Mathematics on SWAYAM; Check Details Here

New Delhi: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new initiative where students will be offered free online mathematics classes for class 12, in order to strengthen their concepts in the subject. The classes will be made available on the government education portal at SWAYAM, where students can enrol and study for free.

The initiative aims at providing students, especially those hailing from a financially disadvantaged background, a chance to build their foundation in mathematics. The initiative seeks to provide quality math education to all, ensuring every learner can develop essential academic and professional skills, regardless of their background.

Students who enroll online will be taught free of cost, followed by a final evaluation of the students’ skills to assess their overall understanding. The course includes online notes, video tutorials, self-assessment questions, and additional web resources for extended learning.