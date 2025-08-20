CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Karnataka DCET 2025: KEA Announced Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link Here

Karnataka DCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat allotment result for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 Round 3 today, August 20, 2025. Candidates can check their results on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025 using their CET Numbers. The final list will be out by 6 PM today, and any objections to the provisional allotment must be emailed to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 6 PM today.

Aug 20, 2025, 16:28 IST
DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment list released today.
Karnataka DCET 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, August 20, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result status online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025. Students can use their CET Numbers to check their provisional seat allotment result, the final list will be released today, August 20, 2025 by 6 PM. The list is prepared on the basis of the candidate's merit and preferences. 

DCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the details of DCET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

DCET 2025 website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025

Provisional seat allotment list release date

August 20, 2025

Final seat allotment list release date

August 20, 2025 at 6 PM

Log in credential

CET Number

Also Read: NEET PG Scorecard 2025 to Be Released on August 29 at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-Off, Download Link Here

How to Check DCET 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the DCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘DCET-2025 FINAL ROUND PROVISIONAL SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK 20/08/2025’ link
  3. Enter your CET number 
  4. Press on ‘Check’ to submit
  5. DCET 2025 Provisional seat allotment list will appear

DIRECT LINK - DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment List

Also Read: ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Expected Date and Time, Official link Here

DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates of DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3:

Event

Date/Time

Provisional seat allotment list release date

August 20, 2025

Final allotment result release date

August 20, 2025 by 6 PM

Challan download dates 

August 21 - 24, 2025

Fee payment last date 

August 25, 2025

Reporting to allotted institutions

August 21 - 26, 2025

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

