Karnataka DCET 2025: KEA Announced Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link Here

Karnataka DCET 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result today, August 20, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result status online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025. Students can use their CET Numbers to check their provisional seat allotment result, the final list will be released today, August 20, 2025 by 6 PM. The list is prepared on the basis of the candidate's merit and preferences.
DCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the details of DCET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
DCET 2025 website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025
|
Provisional seat allotment list release date
|
August 20, 2025
|
Final seat allotment list release date
|
August 20, 2025 at 6 PM
|
Log in credential
|
CET Number
Also Read: NEET PG Scorecard 2025 to Be Released on August 29 at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-Off, Download Link Here
How to Check DCET 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the DCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/dcet2025
- On the homepage, click on the ‘DCET-2025 FINAL ROUND PROVISIONAL SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK 20/08/2025’ link
- Enter your CET number
- Press on ‘Check’ to submit
- DCET 2025 Provisional seat allotment list will appear
DIRECT LINK - DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment List
Also Read: ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Expected Date and Time, Official link Here
DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates
Related Stories
The following table carries the important dates of DCET Counselling 2025 Round 3:
|
Event
|
Date/Time
|
Provisional seat allotment list release date
|
August 20, 2025
|
Final allotment result release date
|
August 20, 2025 by 6 PM
|
Challan download dates
|
August 21 - 24, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Reporting to allotted institutions
|
August 21 - 26, 2025
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation