HIGHLIGHTS

  • BTSC Staff Nurse exam is scheduled for 30, 31 July, 01 August 2025 in two shifts each, and 03 August 2025 in a single shift.
  • Shift 1 of Bihar Staff Nurse Exam July 30 has ended. The detailed analysis will be provided here soon.
  • Find all the latest updated on BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Analysis, including questions asked, expected cut off, good attempts and difficulty level here.

BTSC Staff Nurse 2025 Analysis: The Bihar Technical Service Commission will conduct the Bihar Staff Nurse 2025 exam from July 30 to August 3 in two shifts each day. This state-level exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode to fill 11389 vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam should review the BTSC Staff Nurse exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, important questions, and section-wise performance, which will help them prepare strategically for future attempts. It will also familiarize them with the types of questions asked and topics covered. Bookmark this page as we will be sharing all the latest updates and candidates' feedback after the conclusion of each shift to help you understand the Bihar Staff Nurse exam difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cut-off.

Bihar Staff Nurse Exam Analysis 2025

The Shift 1 exam of the Bihar Staff Nurse 2025 has concluded, and it is time to review the exam analysis. The written exam assesses candidates’ knowledge of the subjects covered during their nursing education, including Medical-Surgical Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, Pediatric Nursing, Community Health, Nutrition, and more.

Aspirants are advised to bookmark this page to stay updated on the overall difficulty level, types of questions asked, good attempts and a detailed analysis done by experts after every shift.

BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

Bihar Staff Nurse exam is held in online mode at various centres spread across the state. It comprises 100 objective type questions for 100 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Check the BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern here.

Component

Details

Mode of Exam

Online (CBT)

Type

Objective Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Subjects Covered

Nursing core subjects based on GNM/B.Sc Nursing syllabus

Total Questions

100

Duration

Approximately 2 hours

Negative Marking

0.25

LIVE UPDATES
  • Jul 30, 2025, 12:18 IST

    Bihar Staff Nurse 2025: Exam Timings

    The BTSC Staff Nurse will be held in two shifts on 30th, 31st and 1st August, while on 3rd August it will be held in single shift. Check the exam timings in the table below:

    Shift 1 9 am to 11 am
    Shift 2 2 pm to 4 pm
  • Jul 30, 2025, 12:04 IST

    BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy

    BTSC announced 11389 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse under various categories. 35% vacancies are reserved for women.

    Category Total Vacancies Women Reserved (35%)
    Unreserved (UR) 3134 1097
    Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 784 274
    Scheduled Caste (SC) 2853 440
    Scheduled Tribe (ST) 121 27
    Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 3117 494
    Backward Class (BC) 933 327
    Women of Backward Classes 447 0
    Sub Total (Main Categories) 11389 2659
    Visually Handicapped (VH) 78
    Hearing Impaired (HH) 79
    Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) 79
    Multiple Handicapped (MH) 78
    Freedom Fighter Descendants 156
  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:53 IST

    BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Date 2025

    As per the official schedule, the Bihar Staff Nurse exam is scheduled for 30th, 31st July and 1st & 3rd August to fill 11389 vacancies.

    Date

    Shift 1 Timing

    Shift 2 Timing

    30 July 2025

    9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

    2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

    31 July 2025

    9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

    2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

    1 August 2025

    9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

    2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

    3 August 2025

    9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

    2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:45 IST

    BTSC Staff Nurse Analysis 2025: Exam Day Guidelines

    1. Bring the admit card with the original ID proof and two passport size photographs.
    2. The original photo ID proof can be PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving license Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof.
    3. Report at the examination venue atleast 15 minutes before thr reporting time.
    4. Avoid wearing heavy jewellery and chunky shoes that might look suspicious.
  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:42 IST

    Bihar Staff Nurse Exam Analysis 2025: How to Download Admit Card?

    The steps to download BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card are given below:

    • Visit the careers page of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in
    • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, "Bihar Staff Nurse Admit Card".
    • Once found, click on it.
    • Enter registration number and date of birth or password.
    • The admit card will appear on screen. 
    • Download it for future references.
