BTSC Staff Nurse 2025 Analysis: The Bihar Technical Service Commission will conduct the Bihar Staff Nurse 2025 exam from July 30 to August 3 in two shifts each day. This state-level exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode to fill 11389 vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam should review the BTSC Staff Nurse exam analysis to understand the difficulty level, important questions, and section-wise performance, which will help them prepare strategically for future attempts. It will also familiarize them with the types of questions asked and topics covered. Bookmark this page as we will be sharing all the latest updates and candidates' feedback after the conclusion of each shift to help you understand the Bihar Staff Nurse exam difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cut-off.

Bihar Staff Nurse Exam Analysis 2025

The Shift 1 exam of the Bihar Staff Nurse 2025 has concluded, and it is time to review the exam analysis. The written exam assesses candidates’ knowledge of the subjects covered during their nursing education, including Medical-Surgical Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, Pediatric Nursing, Community Health, Nutrition, and more.

Aspirants are advised to bookmark this page to stay updated on the overall difficulty level, types of questions asked, good attempts and a detailed analysis done by experts after every shift.

BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

Bihar Staff Nurse exam is held in online mode at various centres spread across the state. It comprises 100 objective type questions for 100 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Check the BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern here.

Component Details Mode of Exam Online (CBT) Type Objective Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) Subjects Covered Nursing core subjects based on GNM/B.Sc Nursing syllabus Total Questions 100 Duration Approximately 2 hours Negative Marking 0.25

