Basic Sciences 1. Anatomical and Biochemical structures to explain the physiological functions of human body and factors. Which may disturb these and mechanism of such disturbances. 2. Various groups of micro-organisms of clinical importance. 3. Disinfection and Sterilization for the prevention of diseases in the Hospital and Community. 4. Collect and handle specimens of various diagnostic tests. 5. Enumerate weights and measures and demonstrate skill in calculation of dosage and preparation of solutions. 6. Read and Interpret prescriptions and care for drugs according to the regulations. 7. Describe various groups of Drugs acting on different systems of the body. 8. Recognize the toxic symptoms related to common drugs and poisons.

Nutrition & Dietetics 1. Various Nutrients and their importance in the maintenance of health. 2. Plan diets suitable to socio economic status for different age groups and physiological conditions. 3. Nutritional deficiencies and their prevention and management. 4. Plan therapeutic diets for various disease conditions.

Psychology, Mental Health & Psychiatric Nursing 1. Normal and deviations in behavior among various age groups and their cause. 2. Explain the principles of psychology and its application in health and diseases. 3. Interpret behavior of self and others. 4. Recognize deviations from normal behavior and provide guidance and counseling. 5. Dynamics of patients behavior and its application in providing nursing care. 6. Communication and maintain interpersonal relations. 7. Therapies utilized in psychiatry and the various roles of nurses in psychiatric nursing.

Fundamental Nursing 1. Describe Nursing as a profession, its scope, etiquettes & ethics. 2. First aid Treatments. 3. Congenital and Safe Environment to the patient. 4. Carry out basic nursing procedures for the care of the patients with an understanding of the scientific principles involved. 5. Make observations and records 6. Administer prescribed medications and carry out treatments. 7. Maintain records of patients and nursing care.

Community Health Nursing 1. Personal, environmental, Social and cultural factors contributing to health of individual, family and community. 2. Methods of control of spread of diseases. 3. Needs for health education and evaluate the effect of the same to patients, families and community. 4. Prepare and use appropriate audio-visual aids for imparting health education. 5. Symptoms of social disorganization and social pathology. 6. Demonstrate skills in medico-social work. 7. Principles of health care to mothers and children and the services available for them in urban and rural communities. 8. Deviations from normal amongst mother and children and take necessary action in clinics, health centres and homes. 9. Educate the community about need and methods of Family Planning. 10. Demonstrate skill in community diagnosis and in delivery of community nursing services in accordance with the national health care system.

Medical & Surgical Nursing 1. Causes, pathophysiology, symptoms, treatment and prophylactic measures in common medical and surgical conditions affecting various systems of the body. 2. Provide patient cantered nursing care in patients with common medical and surgical conditions affecting various systems of the body. 3. Prepare operation theatre for surgery and assist in operative procedure. 4. Identify common equipment used in operation theatre. 5. Explain the anesthesia used, with their effects and dangers, and care for an anesthetized patient until such time as he recovers from the effect of anesthesia. 6. Recognize and provide first aid in case of common emergencies using the resuscitation equipment including intubation. 7. Care of critically ill patients who required support for maintaining vital functions. 8. Provide first aid in case of disaster, emergency and accidents and demonstrate skill in transporting the casualties. 9. Organize casualty emergency services. 10. Explain Infectious diseases, their transmission and barrier nursing in hospital and community

Pediatric Nursing 1. Describe Growth and development, nutritional and psychological needs of children at different age group. 2. Explain basic principles involved in pediatric nursing. 3. Provide nursing management to neonates and children with medical and surgical disorders. 4. Recognize emergencies in neonates and children and take appropriate first aid measures. 5. Manage normal new born and low birth weight baby. 6. Describe various aspects of preventive pediatric nursing and be able to practice them while nursing care in a hospital or community.

Obstetrical Nursing 1. Anatomy & Physiology of pregnancy, child birth and puerperium. 2. Antenatal care to mothers. 3. Episiotomy and suture a first and second-degree tear. 4. Domiciliary services to mothers and children. 5. Management of common obstetrical emergencies needing immediate treatment. 6. Family welfare advice.