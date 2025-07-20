BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced 11389 vacancies for the Staff Nurse Post. As per the latest notice, the written exam will be conducted on July 30, 31, and August 1 & 3, 2025, in various districts of Bihar state. With the exam approaching, candidates should be well aware of the paper pattern and speed up their Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse exam preparation. It will help them understand exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, duration, marking scheme, minimum qualifying marks, and other details. The written exam for this post will be conducted online, comprising 100 MCQs which need to be solved within 2 hours. Learn about the BTSC Staff Nurse exam pattern, marking scheme and important topics on this page.
Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights
The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced the BTSC Staff Nurse exam pattern and other relevant details in the official notification PDF. Having a thorough knowledge of paper patterns helps candidates choose the latest study resources and mock tests for focused revision and practice in the final weeks of preparation. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment shared below for reference purposes.
BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025
The BTSC Staff Nurse written competitive examination is a computer-based test. The question paper of the exam comprises a total of 100 questions. All questions will be of an objective type with multiple-choice answers. The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi. The exam duration shall be 2 hours, and the maximum marks will be 100. It is mandatory to obtain the minimum passing marks in the written test to be declared qualified. Here is the detailed BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern tabulated below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test
|
Question Type
|
Objective-type
|
Medium
|
English & Hindi
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General Category: 40%, BC: 36.5%, EBC: 34%, SC/ST/Women/PwD: 32%
BTSC Staff Nurse Marking Scheme
Bihar Staff Nurse exam follows a simple marking scheme. There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in the exam. As per the official notification, 1 mark shall be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 mark shall be deducted for every incorrect answer. Here is the detailed Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse marking scheme shared below for reference purposes.
|
Total Questions
|
Marks Per Correct Answer
|
Negative Marking for Wrong Answers
|
100
|
+1 mark
|
-0.25 mark
Bihar Staff Nurse Marking Scheme
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
40%
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
36.50%
|
Extremely Backward Class (EBC)
|
34%
|
SC/ST/Women/PwD
|
32%
Bihar Staff Nurse Exam 2025 Important Topics
Candidates should also be familiar with all the important topics of the BTSC Staff Nurse Exam 2025 to excel. Typically, the questions will be asked based on the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) level syllabus prescribed by the authorities. Have a look at the BTSC Staff Nurse exam important topics tabulated for the clarity of the candidates.
|
Basic Sciences
|
1. Anatomical and Biochemical structures to explain the physiological functions of human body and factors. Which may disturb these and mechanism of such disturbances.
2. Various groups of micro-organisms of clinical importance.
3. Disinfection and Sterilization for the prevention of diseases in the Hospital and Community.
4. Collect and handle specimens of various diagnostic tests.
5. Enumerate weights and measures and demonstrate skill in calculation of dosage and preparation of solutions.
6. Read and Interpret prescriptions and care for drugs according to the regulations.
7. Describe various groups of Drugs acting on different systems of the body.
8. Recognize the toxic symptoms related to common drugs and poisons.
|
Nutrition & Dietetics
|
1. Various Nutrients and their importance in the maintenance of health.
2. Plan diets suitable to socio economic status for different age groups and physiological conditions.
3. Nutritional deficiencies and their prevention and management.
4. Plan therapeutic diets for various disease conditions.
|
Psychology, Mental Health & Psychiatric Nursing
|
1. Normal and deviations in behavior among various age groups and their cause.
2. Explain the principles of psychology and its application in health and diseases.
3. Interpret behavior of self and others.
4. Recognize deviations from normal behavior and provide guidance and counseling.
5. Dynamics of patients behavior and its application in providing nursing care.
6. Communication and maintain interpersonal relations.
7. Therapies utilized in psychiatry and the various roles of nurses in psychiatric nursing.
|
Fundamental Nursing
|
1. Describe Nursing as a profession, its scope, etiquettes & ethics.
2. First aid Treatments.
3. Congenital and Safe Environment to the patient.
4. Carry out basic nursing procedures for the care of the patients with an understanding of the scientific principles involved.
5. Make observations and records
6. Administer prescribed medications and carry out treatments.
7. Maintain records of patients and nursing care.
|
Community Health Nursing
|
1. Personal, environmental, Social and cultural factors contributing to health of individual, family and community.
2. Methods of control of spread of diseases.
3. Needs for health education and evaluate the effect of the same to patients, families and community.
4. Prepare and use appropriate audio-visual aids for imparting health education.
5. Symptoms of social disorganization and social pathology.
6. Demonstrate skills in medico-social work.
7. Principles of health care to mothers and children and the services available for them in urban and rural communities.
8. Deviations from normal amongst mother and children and take necessary action in clinics, health centres and homes.
9. Educate the community about need and methods of Family Planning.
10. Demonstrate skill in community diagnosis and in delivery of community nursing services in accordance with the national health care system.
|
Medical & Surgical Nursing
|
1. Causes, pathophysiology, symptoms, treatment and prophylactic measures in common medical and surgical conditions affecting various systems of the body.
2. Provide patient cantered nursing care in patients with common medical and surgical conditions affecting various systems of the body.
3. Prepare operation theatre for surgery and assist in operative procedure.
4. Identify common equipment used in operation theatre.
5. Explain the anesthesia used, with their effects and dangers, and care for an anesthetized patient until such time as he recovers from the effect of anesthesia.
6. Recognize and provide first aid in case of common emergencies using the resuscitation equipment including intubation.
7. Care of critically ill patients who required support for maintaining vital functions.
8. Provide first aid in case of disaster, emergency and accidents and demonstrate skill in transporting the casualties.
9. Organize casualty emergency services.
10. Explain Infectious diseases, their transmission and barrier nursing in hospital and community
|
Pediatric Nursing
|
1. Describe Growth and development, nutritional and psychological needs of children at different age group.
2. Explain basic principles involved in pediatric nursing.
3. Provide nursing management to neonates and children with medical and surgical disorders.
4. Recognize emergencies in neonates and children and take appropriate first aid measures.
5. Manage normal new born and low birth weight baby.
6. Describe various aspects of preventive pediatric nursing and be able to practice them while nursing care in a hospital or community.
|
Obstetrical Nursing
|
1. Anatomy & Physiology of pregnancy, child birth and puerperium.
2. Antenatal care to mothers.
3. Episiotomy and suture a first and second-degree tear.
4. Domiciliary services to mothers and children.
5. Management of common obstetrical emergencies needing immediate treatment.
6. Family welfare advice.
|
Principles of Administration and Supervision, Education and Trends in Nursing
|
1. Principles of administration and its application to health administration at different levels.
2. Organizational pattern for nursing components of hospital and public health service.
3. Effective human relations to improve efficiency of the staff.
4. Principles of supervision and develop skill in supervisory techniques.
5. Trends in Nursing and nursing education in India and Abroad.
6. Nursing as a profession and the rights, responsibilities and adjustment in professional life.
7. Methods of teaching applicable to nursing.
