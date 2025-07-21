Bihar Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: Category-wise Post with Women Reservation, Age Limit and Eligibility

BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 11,389 vacancies for Staff Nurse in the Health Department, Government of Bihar. The application process has now been closed. As per the latest notice, the written exam is scheduled for July 30, 31, August 1 & 3, 2025. The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the computer-based test (75 marks) and work experience (25 marks). Further details about the BTSC vacancy and other latest updates are shared on this page. BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025 Highlights BTSC Staff Nurse recruitment offers a promising opportunity for candidates seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career in the medical field. Those who have passed the General Nursing and Midwifery (G.N.M) course or B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised University/Institution are eligible to apply for the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse vacancy. Here is the overview of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Post Name Staff Nurse Department Health Department, Government of Bihar Vacancy 11,389 Selection Process Written Exam + Work Experience Age Limit 21 years-37 years (Age Relaxation applicable for reserved categories) Exam Date July 30, 31, August 1 & 3, 2025 Salary INR 9300-INR 34800, with Grade Pay of Rs 4600 Job Location Bihar BTSC Vacancy 2025 for Staff Nurse BTSC has announced a total of 11,389 vacancies for the Staff Nurse post across different categories, including UR, EWS, SC, ST, EBC, BC, etc. It also includes 35% horizontal reservation for women under several categories. The Staff nurse vacancies are also released for the visually handicapped, orthopedically handicapped, multiple handicapped, and freedom fighter descendants. Let’s discuss the category-wise distribution of the BTSC vacancy for the reference of the candidates.

Bihar Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025 Category Total Vacancies Women Reserved (35%) Unreserved (UR) 3134 1097 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 784 274 Scheduled Caste (SC) 2853 440 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 121 27 Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 3117 494 Backward Class (BC) 933 327 Woman of Backward Classes 447 0 Sub Total (Main Categories) 11389 2659 Visually Handicapped 78 Hearing Impaired 79 Orthopedically Handicapped 79 Multiple Handicapped 78 Freedom Fighter Descendants 156 Who can apply for the BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025? Candidates must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility requirements when applying for the BTSC Staff Nurse vacancy. Those who are found ineligible at any stage may face disqualification of their candidature. To help, we have shared the BTSC Staff Nurse eligibility conditions in terms of age limit and educational qualification for the clarity of the candidates.

Bihar Staff Nurse Age Limit The age limit for the BTSC vacancy will be calculated as of August 1, 2024. The minimum age of candidates applying for the post should be 21 years. The maximum age limit varies as per the categories, including UR, EC, EBC, SC, ST, etc. The date of birth of the candidates, as mentioned in the matriculation or equivalent certificate, will be accepted by the commission. Here is the minimum and maximum BTSC Staff Nurse age limit for male and female candidates tabulated below for reference purposes. Category Minimum Age Limit Maximum Age Limit Unreserved (Male) 21 years 37 years Unreserved (Female) 21 years 40 years BC/EBC (Male & Female) 21 years 40 years SC/ST (Male & Female) 21 years 42 years BTSC Staff Nurse Educational Qualification