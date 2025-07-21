Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: Category-wise Post with Women Reservation, Age Limit and Eligibility

Bihar Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced 11,389 vacancies for Staff Nurse posts. The exam is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 3, 2025. Get detailed category-wise vacancy info, eligibility criteria, and important exam dates here.

BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 11,389 vacancies for Staff Nurse in the Health Department, Government of Bihar. The application process has now been closed. As per the latest notice, the written exam is scheduled for July 30, 31, August 1 & 3, 2025. The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the computer-based test (75 marks) and work experience (25 marks). Further details about the BTSC vacancy and other latest updates are shared on this page.

BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025 Highlights

BTSC Staff Nurse recruitment offers a promising opportunity for candidates seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career in the medical field. Those who have passed the General Nursing and Midwifery (G.N.M) course or B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised University/Institution are eligible to apply for the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse vacancy. Here is the overview of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)

Post Name

Staff Nurse

Department

Health Department, Government of Bihar

Vacancy

11,389

Selection Process

Written Exam + Work Experience

Age Limit

21 years-37 years (Age Relaxation applicable for reserved categories)

Exam Date

July 30, 31, August 1 & 3, 2025

Salary

INR 9300-INR 34800, with Grade Pay of Rs 4600

Job Location

Bihar

BTSC Vacancy 2025 for Staff Nurse

BTSC has announced a total of 11,389 vacancies for the Staff Nurse post across different categories, including UR, EWS, SC, ST, EBC, BC, etc. It also includes 35% horizontal reservation for women under several categories. The Staff nurse vacancies are also released for the visually handicapped, orthopedically handicapped, multiple handicapped, and freedom fighter descendants. Let’s discuss the category-wise distribution of the BTSC vacancy for the reference of the candidates.

Bihar Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025

Category

Total Vacancies

Women Reserved (35%)

Unreserved (UR)

3134

1097

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

784

274

Scheduled Caste (SC)

2853

440

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

121

27

Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

3117

494

Backward Class (BC)

933

327

Woman of Backward Classes

447

0

Sub Total (Main Categories)

11389

2659

Visually Handicapped

78

Hearing Impaired

79

Orthopedically Handicapped

79

Multiple Handicapped

78

Freedom Fighter Descendants

156

Who can apply for the BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025?

Candidates must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility requirements when applying for the BTSC Staff Nurse vacancy. Those who are found ineligible at any stage may face disqualification of their candidature. To help, we have shared the BTSC Staff Nurse eligibility conditions in terms of age limit and educational qualification for the clarity of the candidates.

Bihar Staff Nurse Age Limit

The age limit for the BTSC vacancy will be calculated as of August 1, 2024. The minimum age of candidates applying for the post should be 21 years. The maximum age limit varies as per the categories, including UR, EC, EBC, SC, ST, etc. The date of birth of the candidates, as mentioned in the matriculation or equivalent certificate, will be accepted by the commission. Here is the minimum and maximum BTSC Staff Nurse age limit for male and female candidates tabulated below for reference purposes.

Category

Minimum Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit

Unreserved (Male)

21 years

37 years

Unreserved (Female)

21 years

40 years

BC/EBC (Male & Female)

21 years

40 years

SC/ST (Male & Female)

21 years

42 years

BTSC Staff Nurse Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification is an important factor in the BTSC vacancy. Aspirants must hold the required academic qualification from a recognised institute/university to be eligible for the Staff Nurse post. Check the detailed educational qualification shared below.
Passed the General Nursing and Midwifery (G.N.M) course from a recognised Institution approved by the Indian Nursing Council and have the relevant certificate.

  • B.Sc (Nursing) Qualified candidates are also eligible to apply.
  • It will also be compulsory to remain registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council, Patna.

