Thailand-Cambodia Dispute: 7 Key Points to Know

Along their disputed border, fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has flared once more, resulting in casualties, diplomatic lapses, and further military action. Following a string of armed events, including landmine explosions, artillery fire, and reported airstrikes, the conflict, which is centered on disputed territorial claims close to ancient temples, has escalated in recent days.
Following a landmine explosion that injured five Thai soldiers, tensions escalated, leading Thailand to seal all border crossings in the northeast and eject the ambassador of Cambodia. In retaliation, Cambodia evacuated its embassy in Bangkok and downgraded diplomatic ties.
Thailand-Cambodia Dispute at Borders
The battles started early Thursday morning near the temples of Ta Muen and Ta Moan Thom, which both nations have long claimed. The Thai army claims that six armed soldiers approached after Thai soldiers spotted a drone, and Cambodian troops opened fire first. According to the Thai side, it reacted after being fired at. However, Cambodia asserted that its soldiers were protecting its territory from a Thai "armed assault."
Cambodia Accuses Thailand of Illegal Bombing
Thailand was charged by Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense with "brutal and illegal military aggression," alleging that Thai jets employed heavy armaments and dropped bombs on Cambodian soil. These actions "violated international law" and ASEAN norms, according to a spokesperson, who also stated that Cambodia's forces were ready to defend its sovereignty "at all costs."
Thai Nationals Urged to Leave Cambodia
In response, Thailand advised Thai nationals to leave Cambodia if at all possible and closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia. Alerts were posted by the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh, advising residents to depart unless it is absolutely necessary. As bombs reverberated nearby, villagers were seen escaping into bunkers in a livestream footage from border communities in Thailand.
Diplomatic Ties Severed Between Thailand and Cambodia
The ambassadors of both nations were expelled from one another in less than 48 hours. Cambodia removed the majority of its employees from its embassy in Bangkok and downgraded diplomatic relations to their "lowest level." These actions came after Cambodia denied the Thai accusations that it had laid more landmines in disputed territory.
Cambodia Revives Military Draft Law
The announcement by Cambodia that it will resurrect a dormant mandatory military draft law to compel civilians to serve beginning next year is a noteworthy domestic development. In light of escalating tensions, Prime Minister Hun Manet noted that Cambodia had "no choice but to respond with armed force against armed aggression" and emphasized military preparedness.
Political Turmoil Erupts in Thailand
Thailand is now experiencing political instability as a result of the conflict. An ethics committee investigation into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's handling of the crisis led to her being suspended from office earlier this month. Domestic tensions increased when a call between her and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen was disclosed. The call was criticized for undermining the Thai military.
Heart of the Border Dispute
It is not the first border dispute, particularly in the vicinity of the 1,000-year-old temple of Preah Vihear. Thai nationalist organizations still dispute the 1962 International Court of Justice decision that gave the temple to Cambodia.
Although Cambodia's claim was reinforced by a new ICJ intervention in 2011, tensions have continued to rise and occasionally turn into military conflicts.
