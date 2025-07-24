What is the Thailand Cambodia Dispute? Check Reason, Timeline and Other Key Details

Recent Responses

Heavy weapons were deployed by both sides. Thailand employed F-16 aircraft against Cambodian targets, and Cambodians retaliated with artillery and rockets.

Diplomatic Measures: Ambassador expulsions and withdrawal of diplomatic personnel have further strained relations.

Border Closures: Thailand closed all its border crossings with Cambodia, and both nations issued travel warnings to their citizens.

Evacuations: Thousands of border communities on both sides were evacuated to secure locations.

International Judicial Proceedings: Cambodia has gone to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the disputed borders. The ICJ already ruled in Cambodia's favor concerning Preah Vihear, and Cambodia wants the same for other hotspots.

Bilateral Negotiations: Thailand is averse to bilateral talks through a joint border committee, opposing third-party mediation or ICJ intervention.

ASEAN Engagement: ASEAN mediation and observer missions have previously been attempted, with the possibility of renewed regional engagement depending upon agreement from both parties.

Ceasefires and DMZs: The ICJ has previously issued ceasefires and temporary demilitarized zones, although enforcement and compliance continue to pose issues.