What is the Thailand Cambodia Dispute? Check Reason, Timeline and Other Key Details

The long-standing Thailand-Cambodia conflict is a volatile, at times bloody struggle over competing claims to portions of their common border. The conflict has broken out repeatedly in the last century and most recently raged into fatal fighting, affecting civilians, troops, and regional security.
Reason for the Dispute
-
Colonial Boundaries: The origin of the dispute comes from maps drawn up by French colonial authorities in the early 20th century. A 1907 map demarcated borders along a natural watershed but placed several culturally significant sites, including the Preah Vihear Temple, on the Cambodian side—an interpretation Thailand disputes.
-
Key Flashpoints: The 11th-century Hindu Preah Vihear temple and other nearby ancient sites, including Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabey temples, border or lie within disputed areas. Both nations have used ancient heritage and colonial-era records to make their case.
Reason for War and Recent Escalation
-
Immediate Trigger: The latest escalation has followed after Thai soldiers were wounded by landmines along a contested temple. Thailand blamed Cambodia for recently planting such mines, which Cambodia denies.
-
Breakdown of Diplomacy: The injury of a number of Thai soldiers precipitated the expelling of ambassadors from both nations, downgrading of diplomatic relations, and the closure of border crossings.
Underlying Motives
-
Nationalism and Domestic Politics: Both states have employed the border dispute as a means of mobilizing nationalist sentiment under conditions of domestic political stress.
-
Sovereignty and Resources: Rooted in the rhetoric is concern about national sovereignty, control of resources, and access to strategic points along the border.
Timeline and History of Attacks
|
Major Incident
|
Date
|
Description
|
Skirmishes near Preah Vihear
|
2011
|
Exchanges of fire led to about 15 deaths and displacement of tens of thousands.
|
Sporadic exchanges
|
2011–2025
|
Multiple small-scale firefights, troop build-ups, and infrastructure attacks.
|
Fatal gunfire exchange
|
May 2025
|
One Cambodian soldier killed in disputed area; further diplomatic friction.
|
Major flare-up (Ta Moan Thom area)
|
July 24, 2025
|
Landmine wounding Thai soldiers triggers artillery, rocket, and drone assaults. Thai F-16 jet deployed against Cambodian forces; border checkpoints closed; at least two civilians and several soldiers killed, dozens injured.
|
Civilian, hospital targeted
|
July 2025
|
Artillery reportedly strikes residential areas and hospital in Thailand.
Steps Taken and Steps Ahead
Recent Responses
Heavy weapons were deployed by both sides. Thailand employed F-16 aircraft against Cambodian targets, and Cambodians retaliated with artillery and rockets.
-
Evacuations: Thousands of border communities on both sides were evacuated to secure locations.
-
Border Closures: Thailand closed all its border crossings with Cambodia, and both nations issued travel warnings to their citizens.
-
Diplomatic Measures: Ambassador expulsions and withdrawal of diplomatic personnel have further strained relations.
Possible Paths Forward
-
International Judicial Proceedings: Cambodia has gone to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the disputed borders. The ICJ already ruled in Cambodia's favor concerning Preah Vihear, and Cambodia wants the same for other hotspots.
-
Bilateral Negotiations: Thailand is averse to bilateral talks through a joint border committee, opposing third-party mediation or ICJ intervention.
-
ASEAN Engagement: ASEAN mediation and observer missions have previously been attempted, with the possibility of renewed regional engagement depending upon agreement from both parties.
-
Ceasefires and DMZs: The ICJ has previously issued ceasefires and temporary demilitarized zones, although enforcement and compliance continue to pose issues.
-
Humanitarian Measures: Initiatives to protect displaced civilians and avoid targeting noncombatants are ongoing, but the threat of further violence threatens greater humanitarian crises.
The Thailand-Cambodia conflict is underpinned by longstanding historical grievances, nationalist politics, and unclear borders derived from colonial maps. Sporadic violence, most recently including high civilian and military fatalities and air strikes, highlights the necessity for strong diplomatic efforts and potential international mediation. The near-term next steps surround ceasefire negotiations, humanitarian protection, and seeking either bilateral or legal processes for a sustainable outcome.
