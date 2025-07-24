Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

OU Results 2025 OUT at osmania.ac.in; Download Osmania University 2nd Semester Result PDF

Osmania University Results 2025 OUT: Osmania University declared the 2nd semester result for the exams held in June 2025 for various UG, PG and Diploma course on its official website- osmania.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the OU result PDF.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 24, 2025, 16:31 IST
Osmania University Results 2025
Osmania University Results 2025

OU Result 2025: Osmania University has recently declared the 2nd semester results of June 2025 exam for UG courses like BSc, BBA, BA, BCom, LLB, BCom LLB and other courses. Osmania University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- osmania.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their OU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Osmania University results 2025 through their hall ticket number.

Osmania University 2nd Semester Results 2025

As per the latest update, Osmania University released the result PDF of UG, PG and Pre. PhD on the official website of the University. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below.

Osmania University Result 2025

 Click here

Steps to Download OU Results PDF

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the OU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Examination Result segment 

Step 3: Choose the respective course and click on it 

Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket No and click on “Submit”. 

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Osmania University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Osmania University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Sc (Hons)(Regular)(CBCS) II Sem June-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

B.Sc (CBCS)(Regular) II Sem June-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

B.Com (CBCS)(Regular) II Sem June-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

BBA (CBCS) (Regular) II Sem June-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

BA(CBCS)(Regular) II Sem June-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

Bachelor Of Fashion Technology (RV) Jan-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

Pharma-D (6 YDC), Jun-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

Pharma-D (3 YDC), Jun-2025

July 24, 2025

Click here

ME/M.Tech I-Sem Regular, Backlog (RV) Apr-2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

B.E AICTE - VIII Sem. (Main & Backlogs), CBCS - VIII (One Time Chance & Backlogs) of June 2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

B.E(Non CBCS) - IV/IV II (One Time Chance & Backlogs) of June - 2025

July 15, 2025

Click here

B.Ed-One-Year-One-Time-Chance March-2025

July 14, 2025

Click here

B.Ed-Two-Year-One-Time-Chance March-2025

July 14, 2025

Click here

Key Highlights of Osmania University

Osmania University (OU) is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1918 and named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Osmania University presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in various disciplines.

Osmania University Highlights

University Name

Osmania University

Established

1918

Location

Hyderabad, Telangana

Osmania University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News