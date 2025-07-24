OU Results 2025 OUT at osmania.ac.in; Download Osmania University 2nd Semester Result PDF

OU Result 2025: Osmania University has recently declared the 2nd semester results of June 2025 exam for UG courses like BSc, BBA, BA, BCom, LLB, BCom LLB and other courses. Osmania University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- osmania.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their OU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Osmania University results 2025 through their hall ticket number.
Osmania University 2nd Semester Results 2025
As per the latest update, Osmania University released the result PDF of UG, PG and Pre. PhD on the official website of the University. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below.
|
Osmania University Result 2025
|Click here
Steps to Download OU Results PDF
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the OU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination Result segment
Step 3: Choose the respective course and click on it
Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket No and click on “Submit”.
Step 5: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Osmania University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Osmania University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
B.Sc (Hons)(Regular)(CBCS) II Sem June-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
B.Sc (CBCS)(Regular) II Sem June-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
B.Com (CBCS)(Regular) II Sem June-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
BBA (CBCS) (Regular) II Sem June-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
BA(CBCS)(Regular) II Sem June-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
Bachelor Of Fashion Technology (RV) Jan-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
Pharma-D (6 YDC), Jun-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
Pharma-D (3 YDC), Jun-2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
ME/M.Tech I-Sem Regular, Backlog (RV) Apr-2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
B.E AICTE - VIII Sem. (Main & Backlogs), CBCS - VIII (One Time Chance & Backlogs) of June 2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
B.E(Non CBCS) - IV/IV II (One Time Chance & Backlogs) of June - 2025
|
July 15, 2025
|
B.Ed-One-Year-One-Time-Chance March-2025
|
July 14, 2025
|
B.Ed-Two-Year-One-Time-Chance March-2025
|
July 14, 2025
Key Highlights of Osmania University
Osmania University (OU) is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1918 and named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Osmania University presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in various disciplines.
|
Osmania University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Osmania University
|
Established
|
1918
|
Location
|
Hyderabad, Telangana
|
Osmania University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation