OU Results 2025 OUT at osmania.ac.in; Download Osmania University 2nd Semester Result PDF

OU Result 2025: Osmania University has recently declared the 2nd semester results of June 2025 exam for UG courses like BSc, BBA, BA, BCom, LLB, BCom LLB and other courses. Osmania University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- osmania.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their OU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Osmania University results 2025 through their hall ticket number. Osmania University 2nd Semester Results 2025 As per the latest update, Osmania University released the result PDF of UG, PG and Pre. PhD on the official website of the University. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. Osmania University Result 2025 Click here

Key Highlights of Osmania University Osmania University (OU) is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1918 and named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Osmania University presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in various disciplines. Osmania University Highlights University Name Osmania University Established 1918 Location Hyderabad, Telangana Osmania University Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed