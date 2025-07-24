JNU PhD Admission 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Details Here

JNU PhD Admission 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Admission 2025 Registration deadline. The revised JNU PhD registration 2025 last date is July 28, 2025 for academic session 2025-26. The entire PhD admission process at JNU will conclude on September 30, 2025. Candidates can apply online on the official website at jnu.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to start a new registration online on the portal if their entries in the categories of test scores and subject codes of their qualifying examination, namely NET (UGC or CSIR), JRF, or GATE require any changes.

JNU PhD Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important points related to JNN PhD Admission 2025 here: