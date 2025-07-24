JNU PhD Admission 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Details Here

JNU PhD Admission 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Admission 2025 Registration deadline. The revised JNU PhD registration 2025 last date is July 28, 2025 for academic session 2025-26. The entire PhD admission process at JNU will conclude on September 30, 2025. Candidates can apply online on the official website at jnu.ac.in.
Candidates will be able to start a new registration online on the portal if their entries in the categories of test scores and subject codes of their qualifying examination, namely NET (UGC or CSIR), JRF, or GATE require any changes.
JNU PhD Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important points related to JNN PhD Admission 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
University name
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
|
Level
|
Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official Website
|
jnu.ac.in
|
Registration last date
|
July 28, 2025
|
Admission procedure last date
|
September 30, 2025
|
Accepted test scores
|
JNU PhD Admission 2025: Important Points
- In case a candidate has applied twice for PhD at JNU, only the second application will be accepted and the first will not be considered for admission.
- JNU PhD Registration 2025 has a separate window for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) applications.
JNU PhD Admission 2025 Counselling Procedure
- Once a student has registered online, they will be able to edit their applications online.
- After closing the application correction for JNU PhD 2025, eligible applicants will be called for a vive-voce examination.
- The first merit list will be released after the university administered viva-voce.
- Selected candidates will need to complete the pre-enrolment registration and pay the online fee to confirm their seats.
- Then the students who have confirmed their seats will be called in for physical verification.
- Similarly the second and third merit lists against the vacant seats will be released subsequently by the university.
