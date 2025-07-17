JNU PG Admission 2025: Third Round Cut Off List Out for MA, MSc, MCA Courses

JNU PG Admission 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has published the JNU Postgraduate (PG) Admission Round 3 Cut off List 2025 today, July 17, 2025. The list is released for MA, MSc, and MCA courses across the university for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates can check their round 3 cut off list online on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
How to check JNU PG Admission 2025 Cut Off?
Students seeking admission in
- Visit the official JNU Admission portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘Information Bulletins’ tab, click on ‘2025 - CutOff's’
- You will be redirected to a new page
- At jnuee.jnu.ac.in/JNUCutoff2025.html, students will need to click on the ‘MA/MSC/MCA - Cutoff Score & Rank’ link under the ‘LIST - 3’ category
- The cut off list will appear
- Check your name and download for further admission processes
Direct Link: JNU PG MA/MSC/MCA - Cutoff Score & Rank List 3
JNU PG Admissions 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule
Candidates seeking admission in the varsity can check the following JNU PG Counselling schedule 2025:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JNU PG Admission 2025 1st cut off release date
|
July 23, 2025
|
JNU PG Admission 2025 2nd cut off release date
|
August 1, 2025
|
Pre-enrolment Registration and Fee Payment last date
|
August 1 - 3, 2025
|
On-site Document Verification
|
August 7, 2025
|
Final List Release date 2025
|
August 19, 2025
|
Pre-enrolment Registration and Fee Payment last date
|
August 19 - 21, 2025
|
On-site Document Verification for final list
|
August 25, 2025
|
Registration Last Date 2025
|
August 29, 2025
