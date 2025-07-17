Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JNU PG Admission 2025: Third Round Cut Off List Out for MA, MSc, MCA Courses

JNU PG Admission 2025: JNU has released the PG Admission Round 3 Cut off List 2025 today, July 17, for MA, MSc, and MCA courses for the 2025-26 academic session. Candidates can find the list on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Laavanya Negi
Jul 17, 2025
Jul 17, 2025, 13:56 IST
JNU PG Admission 2025 3rd Round Cut Off List released.
JNU PG Admission 2025 3rd Round Cut Off List released.
JNU PG Admission 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has published the JNU Postgraduate (PG) Admission Round 3 Cut off List 2025 today, July 17, 2025. The list is released for MA, MSc, and MCA courses across the university for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates can check their round 3 cut off list online on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

How to check JNU PG Admission 2025 Cut Off?

Students seeking admission in 

  1. Visit the official JNU Admission portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Information Bulletins’ tab, click on ‘2025 - CutOff's’
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. At jnuee.jnu.ac.in/JNUCutoff2025.html, students will need to click on the ‘MA/MSC/MCA - Cutoff Score & Rank’ link under the ‘LIST - 3’ category
  5. The cut off list will appear
  6. Check your name and download for further admission processes

Direct Link: JNU PG MA/MSC/MCA - Cutoff Score & Rank List 3

JNU PG Admissions 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule

Candidates seeking admission in the varsity can check the following JNU PG Counselling schedule 2025:

Events

Dates

JNU PG Admission 2025 1st cut off release date

July 23, 2025

JNU PG Admission 2025 2nd cut off release date

August 1, 2025

Pre-enrolment Registration and Fee Payment last date

August 1 - 3, 2025

On-site Document Verification 

August 7, 2025

Final List Release date 2025

August 19, 2025

Pre-enrolment Registration and Fee Payment last date

August 19 - 21, 2025

On-site Document Verification for final list 

August 25, 2025

Registration Last Date 2025

August 29, 2025

Also Read: 

FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released

