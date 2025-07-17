FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Status Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) Round 2 Admissions 2025 allotment list today, July 17, 2025. Students who are seeking admissions in FYJC can visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates will need to enter their FYJC Admission 2025 Application Number on the website to check the allotment list online.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Details
Check the important details related to Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 round 2 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Maharashtra First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) Admissions 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mahafyjcadmissions.in
|
Class
|
11
|
Round 2 admission dates
|
July 18 - 21, 2025
|
Admission format
|
Centralised Admission Process (CAP)
|
Regions
|
Mumbai
Pune
Nagpur
Nashik
Amravati
|
Log in credentials
|
Application Number
How to check Maharashtra FYJC Seat Allotment List?
Candidates who are applying online via for the Maharashtra FYJC Admission round 2 can access the list on the official website by following the steps given below:
- Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in
- On the homepage, select your region from the dropdown menu
- On the landing page, click on the ‘CAP Round 2 Allotment List’ link
- In the log in window, input your application number
- Press on ‘Submit’
- The allotment list will appear
- Check your details and download the allotment letter for admission purposes
Maharashtra FYJC Round 2 Admissions 2025 Statistics
The following table contains the important data related to the FYJC Round 2 admissions 2025:
|
Category
|
Number of Students
|
Total Registered
|
14,09,093
|
Girls
|
6,74,883
|
Boys
|
7,34,210
