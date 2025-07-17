FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Status Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) Round 2 Admissions 2025 allotment list today, July 17, 2025. Students who are seeking admissions in FYJC can visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates will need to enter their FYJC Admission 2025 Application Number on the website to check the allotment list online.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Details

Check the important details related to Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 round 2 here: