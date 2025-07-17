Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Status Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: The Maharashtra School Education Department has published the FYJC Round 2 Admissions 2025 allotment list today, July 17, 2025. Students can access the list on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in, by entering their FYJC Admission 2025 Application Number.

Jul 17, 2025, 13:16 IST
FYJC Admission 2025 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result released.
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) Round 2 Admissions 2025 allotment list today, July 17, 2025. Students who are seeking admissions in FYJC can visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates will need to enter their FYJC Admission 2025 Application Number on the website to check the allotment list online. 

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Details 

Check the important details related to Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 round 2 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Maharashtra First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) Admissions 2025

Board name 

Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mahafyjcadmissions.in

Class 

11

Round 2 admission dates 

July 18 - 21, 2025

Admission format 

Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

Regions 

Mumbai 

Pune

Nagpur

Nashik

Amravati

Log in credentials 

Application Number

How to check Maharashtra FYJC Seat Allotment List?

Candidates who are applying online via for the Maharashtra FYJC Admission round 2 can access the list on the official website by following the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in
  2. On the homepage, select your region from the dropdown menu
  3. On the landing page, click on the ‘CAP Round 2 Allotment List’ link
  4. In the log in window, input your application number 
  5. Press on ‘Submit’
  6. The allotment list will appear
  7. Check your details and download the allotment letter for admission purposes

Maharashtra FYJC Round 2 Admissions 2025 Statistics 

The following table contains the important data related to the FYJC Round 2 admissions 2025:

Category

Number of Students

Total Registered

14,09,093

Girls

6,74,883

Boys

7,34,210

