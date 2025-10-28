Education Bulletin: TOP Academic Developments Today (28th October 2025)

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.

NCERT signs MoU with IIT-Madras to boost edtech and research initiatives across India

On 27th October 2025, NCERT and IIT-Madras, under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen educational research, development, training and technology integration as a significant step toward innovation…

National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Madras today, October 28, 2025 in New Delhi to strengthen educational research, development, training and technology integration. In an official statement, the Ministry of Education said that the agreement is a step towards innovation in education. The collaboration aligns with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to promote Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-enabled learning solutions. The agreement will also foster research, data analytics and multilingual platforms and resources to further the learning and training of students and teachers, and development of digital content and platforms.