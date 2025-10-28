Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Education Bulletin: TOP Academic Developments Today (28th October 2025)

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 28, 2025, 18:17 IST

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Check the top 5 latest news bites on education today, October 28, 2025.
Check the top 5 latest news bites on education today, October 28, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Check the top 5 latest news bites on education today, October 28, 2025.
  • The news bites comprise national and regional developments.
  • Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. 

NCERT signs MoU with IIT-Madras to boost edtech and research initiatives across India

National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Madras today, October 28, 2025 in New Delhi to strengthen educational research, development, training and technology integration. In an official statement, the Ministry of Education said that the agreement is a step towards innovation in education. The collaboration aligns with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to promote Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-enabled learning solutions. The agreement will also foster research, data analytics and multilingual platforms and resources to further the learning and training of students and teachers, and development of digital content and platforms.

Source: NEWS AIR

PM Modi urges youth to participate in Viksit Bharat Quiz to be held next year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the youth of the country to participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz competition. In a X post, PM Modi said that the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 is a great opportunity for the youth of the nation to contribute towards nation-building. He said that the ideas and insights of the youth can pave the way in building a Viksit Bharat. People can participate in the quiz till the 31st of this month. The Viksit Bharat Quiz completion will be held from January 10 12, 2026.

Source: NEWS AIR

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News