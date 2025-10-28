Education Bulletin: TOP Academic Developments Today (28th October 2025)

Key Points
Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector.
NCERT signs MoU with IIT-Madras to boost edtech and research initiatives across India
On 27th October 2025, @ncert and @iitmadras, under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen educational research, development, training and technology integration as a significant step toward innovation… pic.twitter.com/tHp7L989xd— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 27, 2025
National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Madras today, October 28, 2025 in New Delhi to strengthen educational research, development, training and technology integration. In an official statement, the Ministry of Education said that the agreement is a step towards innovation in education. The collaboration aligns with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to promote Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-enabled learning solutions. The agreement will also foster research, data analytics and multilingual platforms and resources to further the learning and training of students and teachers, and development of digital content and platforms.
PM Modi urges youth to participate in Viksit Bharat Quiz to be held next year
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 is a great opportunity for our youth to contribute towards nation building. The ideas and insights of our youth can show the way in building a Viksit Bharat.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2025
The way to take part in this Dialogue is to first participate in this specially…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the youth of the country to participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz competition. In a X post, PM Modi said that the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 is a great opportunity for the youth of the nation to contribute towards nation-building. He said that the ideas and insights of the youth can pave the way in building a Viksit Bharat. People can participate in the quiz till the 31st of this month. The Viksit Bharat Quiz completion will be held from January 10 12, 2026.
