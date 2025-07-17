TN Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board Release Soon SSLC, HSC Marks Memo at tnresults.nic.in

TN Supplementary Results 2025: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (DTE) will release the TN Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. The results will be released on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their TN Supplementary Result 2025 Registration Number and date of birth, followed by solving the captcha code. According to the past year trends, the DTE Tamil Nadu board is expected to release the supply result in the third week of July 2025.

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights

Students can check the important information related to TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 here: