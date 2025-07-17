Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TN Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board Release Soon SSLC, HSC Marks Memo at tnresults.nic.in

TN Supplementary Results 2025: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (DTE) is expected to release the TN Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon, expected to be released in the third week of July 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at tnresults.nic.in by entering their registration number, date of birth, and solving the captcha code.

TN Supplementary Results 2025 date and time
Register for Result Updates

TN Supplementary Results 2025: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (DTE) will release the TN Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. The results will be released on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their TN Supplementary Result 2025 Registration Number and date of birth, followed by solving the captcha code. According to the past year trends, the DTE Tamil Nadu board is expected to release the supply result in the third week of July 2025. 

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights

Students can check the important information related to TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

TN Class 10, 12 Supplementary Examination 2025

Board name 

Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (DTE)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

dge.tn.gov.in

Result portal 

tnresults.nic.in

Result date 

July 2025

Login credentials 

Registration Number 

Date of Birth

Captcha code

List of Official Websites to Check TN Supplementary Results 2025

The TN Class 10, 12 supplementary results will be released soon on the official website. Students can find the list of official websites and portal to check their result here:

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge.tn.gov.in

How to Check the TN Supplementary Results 2025?

Students will need to visit the official website and follow the mentioned steps to check their Tamil nadu Supplementary Result for classes 10th and 12th 2025 here:

  1. Visit the official result portal at tnresults.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Tamil Nadu Supply Result 2025’
  3. Select the link for your class
  4. In the log in window, enter your date of birth and registration number
  5. Press on ‘Get Marks’ button 
  6. Your Tamil Nadu 10th/ 12th Supplementary Results 2025
  7. Check your details and download the online marks memo

The Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th supplementary 2025 marks memo must carry the candidate’s personal information like name, class, roll number, registration number, and other additional information including the subjects, grades scored, marks secured, exam date and time, and other details.


