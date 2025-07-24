Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Out Soon cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Check Expected Date & Time

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students who took the PGCET 2025 exam can check their results using their PGCET number and date of birth. The result will come in the form of a scorecard. If students pass the exam, they can take part in the Karnataka PGCET counselling process to get admission to PG courses. However, KEA has not yet shared the exact date and time of the result announcement.
The exams were held on June 22, 2025, in offline mode, via OMR sheet, across the state for MBA, MCA, and MTech courses. The scores of Karnataka PGCET 2205 are valid only for one year. Check here for more details.
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Details
Candidates can check the important points related to Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
kea.kar.nic.in
|
Result website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2025
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Programmes
|
MBA
MCA
MTech
|
Exam date
|
June 22, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, OMR sheet
|
Result date
|
July 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Karnataka PGCET 2025 results online on the official website when the board officially announces it:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
- On the homepage, click on ‘RESULT’ tab
- Press on the ‘PGCET Results – MBA, MCA, MTech’ link
- In the log in window, enter your Date of birth and PGCET Number
- Click on the 'Submit' button
- Your Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result will appear
- Check your details and download for counselling purposes
Details Mentioned in Karnataka PGCET 2025 Marksheet
The Karnataka PGCET 2025 marksheet must carry the following details while downloading from the official website:
- Candidate's Name
- Karnataka PGCET Number
- Karnataka PGCET Marks
- Karnataka PGCET 2025 Rank
- Category
- Course - MBA/MCA/MTech
The Karnataka PGCET scores are valid only for one year. Students seeking admission in MBA for academic session 2026-28 can use PGCET 2025 scores, whereas the next batch students will need to reappear for the Karnataka PGCET 2026.
