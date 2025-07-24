Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Out Soon cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Check Expected Date & Time

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students who took the PGCET 2025 exam can check their results using their PGCET number and date of birth. The result will come in the form of a scorecard. If students pass the exam, they can take part in the Karnataka PGCET counselling process to get admission to PG courses. However, KEA has not yet shared the exact date and time of the result announcement.

The exams were held on June 22, 2025, in offline mode, via OMR sheet, across the state for MBA, MCA, and MTech courses. The scores of Karnataka PGCET 2205 are valid only for one year. Check here for more details.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Details

Candidates can check the important points related to Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result here: