Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Check Revaluation, Re-Checking Dates, How to Apply

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 on July 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Board SSLC Exam 3 can check their marks memo on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The board has opened the window for students to apply for the scanned copies of their answer sheets, revaluation, and marks recounting online. Candidates can alternatively also use the mobile application to apply for the aforementioned concerns. Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 Highlights Candidates can check the important information related to KSEAB SSLC Exam 3 here: Overview Details Exam name Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 3 Board name Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) Academic year 2024-25 Official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in Result website karresults.nic.in Class 10 Application process Obtain scanned copies of answer sheets Apply for recounting/revaluation Application portal and fee payment Mobile application Karnataka Mobile One app

Karnataka SSLC Examination 3 Result 2025 DIRECT LINK Here KSEAB SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Schedule Candidates can check the schedule to apply for their concerns online on the official website in the following stipulated time: Event Date(s) Apply for scanned copies July 24 - 28, 2025 Offline Scanned copy Application payment deadline July 29, 2025 Revaluation and Recounting of answer scripts July 27 - 31, 2025 Recently, the Karnataka School Education Department asked the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) to publish a report on the relevance and need of the examination 3, the third attempt to clear the academic year for studnets of SSLC class 10 and PUC +2 class 12 studnets, which directs to a probable Karnataka SSLC PUC Examination 3 discontinuation from academic session 2025-26.

How to apply for Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Re-evaluation and Recounting 2025? Candidates must first apply and receive the scanned copies of their answer sheets on the official website, only then they will be eligible to apply for revaluation and recounting of marks online and on the official mobile application. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to apply online for Karnataka SSLC revaluation and recounting: Apply and receive the scanned copies of answer sheets: Candidates must be in custody of their answer sheets by July 28, 2025 via online payment. Those who cannot pay online can download a challan and pay the fee at designated bank branches by July 29, 2025. Apply for Revaluation or Recounting: Once receiving the soft copies of the answer sheets, students can apply online on the portal and mobile app for recounting or revaluation from July 27 until July 31, 2025. Online Fee payment: Candidates must apply online and pay the online fee on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or the Karnataka Mobile One app for Android users. After submitting the application successful payment, the applicant will receive an auto-generated SMS notification on their registered mobile number.