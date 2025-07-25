AIIMS NORCET 2025: Notification Released for 3500 Nursing Officer Posts – Application Form Available Now

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS NORCET 9 Notification 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has issued a notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-9. Candidates can apply for 3500 Nursing Officer posts on the websitewww.aiimsexams.ac.in on or before August 11, 2025. Check eligibility, selection process, salary and others here. 

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officers Notification 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has commenced the online application process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-9 on its official website. Candidates can apply for the Nursing Officer posts at websitewww.aiimsexams.ac.in on or before August 11, 2025. The direct link to apply online and the notification link is also given in the article. The aiims norcet 9 mains exam date 2025 is scheduled on September 27, 2025, whereas the prelims exam will be held on September 14, 2025. You can check the details of the aiims norcet 9 vacancy list given here before applying for these posts. 

Selection for NORCET 9 posts will be done based on two successive stages including Preliminary exam followed by Mains exam. The NORCET Preliminary stage will be a qualifying examination where a candidate who qualifies in the test will be allowed to appear in the Mains round.

AIIMS NORCET 2025 Notification and Online Application Link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-9 through the link given below-

AIIMS NORCET Notification Download Click Here
AIIMS NORCET Online Application Link Click Here

AIIMS NORCET 2025 Important Dates

Candidates wishing to apply for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-9 are advised to go through the details schedule to apply for the same. For your help, the schedule is given below-

AIIMS NORCET Registration Starting Date July 22, 2025
AIIMS NORCET Registration End Date August 11, 2025
AIIMS NORCET Exam Date Stage I September 14, 2025
AIIMS NORCET Exam Date Stage I September 27, 2025

AIIMS NORCET 2025 Overview

 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has issued a notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-9 on its official websiteTo help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Name of Exam Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
Exam Name Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)
Name of the Post Nursing Officer
Number of Vacancies 3500
Salary Level-7 
Registration Dates July 22-Aug 11, 2025
Exam Mode Online
Application Process Online
Official website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

AIIMS NORCET  9 Vacancy List 

A total of 3500 Nursing Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-9. These vacancies are available in the different AIIMS located across the country including AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Patna and others institutes. You can check the details aiims norcet 9 vacancy list given below-

aiims-vacancy-24july

AIIMS NORCET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Applying candidates should have proper eligibility to apply for the same as mentioned in the notification. You can check the detailed eligibility given below-
B.Sc. Nursing / B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council.
Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery / B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing.
Check the detailed educational qualification for these posts available on the official website.

Age Limit:

Between 18-30 Years

How to Apply for AIIMS NORCET 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS - ewww.aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'Online registration For Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET-9)'
Step 3: Go to 'New Registration' if you have not registered
Step 4: Now provide all your details to the link.
Step 5: Now submit your application form and requisite fee.

