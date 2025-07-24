JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay Slip and Job Profile

JKSSB has notified 75 vacancies for the Naib Tehsildar posts. The JKSSB Naib Tehsildar salary falls under Pay Level-6E, with a pay scale ranging from INR 35,900 to INR 1,13,500. Check the Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar salary and job profile here.

Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Salary: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) aims to fill 75 vacancies for the Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department. It is a promising opportunity for graduates seeking a stable and rewarding career. The appointment and other service conditions in respect of the candidates appointed through this selection process shall be governed as per the extant rules/regulations of the Government of UT of J&K. Selected candidates will initially receive basic pay of Rs 35900 under pay level 6E. In addition to this, they may also receive various allowances like DA, HRA, etc, as admissible to their posts. Candidates must stay updated with job requirements and salary packages before applying for the post to avoid any confusion or dissatisfaction later. Scroll down for complete information on the JKSSB Naib Tehsildar salary and job profile on this page.

Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Salary Understanding the Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Salary will help candidates gain insights into the offering and responsibilities associated with the posts. It will allow them to determine their job suitability and align their career expectations accordingly. The compensation for the Naib Tehsildar role is both attractive and systematically aligned with the pay structure outlined in government guidelines. The compensation for this post falls under Pay Level-6E, with a salary ranging from INR 35,900 to INR 1,13,500. It ensures that the employees receive fair remuneration for their contribution. Here is the breakdown of the JKSSB Naib Tehsildar salary structure shared below for the candidate’s reference. Particulars Details Pay Level Level-6E Pay Scale INR 35,900- INR 113500 Minimum Basic Pay INR 35,900 Allowances DA, HRA, etc In Hand Salary INR 54,000- INR 56,000 per month (approximately)

Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Salary in Hand The JKSSB Naib Tehsildar salary is calculated after combining the basic pay and allowances and then subtracting them from the admissible deductions. Selected candidates will receive a competitive remuneration package, making the job position more appealing and attractive. Typically, the salary for this post falls under Pay Level-6E, with a pay scale ranging from INR 35,900 to INR 1,13,500. It means that initially the selected candidates will receive a minimum basic pay of Rs 35,900, which may go up to a maximum of Rs 1,13,500, depending on their work performance, year of service, and other factors. The actual JKSSB Naib Tehsildar salary per month is expected to range between INR 54,000- INR 56,000 per month (approximately). JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Salary: Perks and Allowances

The selected candidates will be entitled to various perks, benefits, and allowances as per the extant rules/regulations of the Government of UT of J&K. These allowances play a big role in enhancing the overall compensation package and improving the standard of living of the employees. The list of perks and allowances that might be included in the Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances (TA)

Other Allowances Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Job Profile The Naib Tehsildar is a crucial administrative post in the revenue department of JKSSB. The job profile for this position includes both an office-based job and fieldwork. They are responsible for carrying out tasks like maintaining law and order, settling land disputes, and performing other administrative duties. The roles and responsibilities included in the Jammu Kashmir Naib Tehsildar job profile are as follows: