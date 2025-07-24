Thailand is a significant nation that is known for its scenic beauty and heritage. But, apart from being a tourist attraction, it is a strategic location that is surrounded by many countries. Thailand has its borders with many nations and carries shared histories, economic ties, and cultural influences with it. Understanding these neighbouring countries is essential for grasping the broader dynamics of the Southeast Asian region, especially in the context of geography, international relations, trade routes, and even current affairs. In many school curriculums and competitive exams, questions related to the geography of countries like Thailand are commonly asked. Whether it’s about which countries share a border, which river separates two nations, or the geopolitical role of a region like the Golden Triangle, these topics often appear in general knowledge sections. Being able to confidently answer questions about Thailand’s neighbours requires more than just memorizing names on a map—it requires awareness of where these countries lie, what they share with Thailand, and why those borders matter.

The location of Thailand gives it access to both landlocked and coastal neighbours. These borders influence everything from migration and trade to environmental concerns and regional security. Moreover, the Mekong River, the Malay Peninsula, and the historical legacies of colonialism in the region also shape how these countries interact today. This quiz has been designed to help you explore and test your understanding of Thailand’s neighbouring countries through a series of thought-provoking questions. 1. Which of the following countries does NOT share a land border with Thailand? A. Cambodia B. Malaysia C. Vietnam D. Myanmar Answer: C. Vietnam Explanation: Vietnam is close to Thailand, but it doesn’t share a direct land border. Laos and Cambodia lie in between Thailand and Vietnam. 2. Which country lies directly south of Thailand and shares a long land border with it?

A. Indonesia B. Malaysia C. Brunei D. Singapore Answer: B. Malaysia Explanation: Thailand shares a southern border with Malaysia along the Malay Peninsula. This border is important for trade and tourism between the two nations. 3. The Mekong River forms part of the border between Thailand and which neighbouring country? A. Laos B. Cambodia C. Malaysia D. China Answer: A. Laos Explanation: The Mekong River acts as a natural boundary between northeastern Thailand and Laos. It is one of the major rivers of Southeast Asia. 4. Thailand shares its longest land border with which of the following countries? A. Laos B. Myanmar C. Cambodia D. Malaysia Answer: B. Myanmar Explanation: Thailand’s longest land border is with Myanmar (formerly Burma), stretching over 2,400 km across mountainous and forested regions. 5. Which neighbouring country of Thailand was formerly known as Kampuchea?

A. Laos B. Myanmar C. Vietnam D. Cambodia Answer: D. Cambodia Explanation: Cambodia was previously known as Kampuchea, especially during the Khmer Rouge regime. It lies to the southeast of Thailand. The Association for Asian Studies mentions: “The saddest episode of Cambodian history and certainly one of the greatest tragedies in the history of mankind occurred in Cambodia between 1975 and 1979, when the country (renamed Democratic Kampuchea) was ruled by a group of Cambodian communists that became infamous under the unofficial name of the Khmer Rouge.” 6. Which country lies to the northeast of Thailand and is a landlocked country? A. Cambodia B. Laos C. Myanmar D. Vietnam Answer: B. Laos Explanation: Laos is a landlocked country located to the north and northeast of Thailand. It is bordered by five countries including Thailand. Britannica mentions: “Laos, landlocked country of northeast-central mainland Southeast Asia. It consists of an irregularly round portion in the north that narrows into a peninsula-like region stretching to the southeast.”

7. Which two seas border Thailand and its southern neighbours? A. Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal B. Red Sea and Caspian Sea C. Andaman Sea and South China Sea D. Java Sea and Timor Sea Answer: C. Andaman Sea and South China Sea Explanation: Thailand is bordered by the Andaman Sea to the west and the Gulf of Thailand (part of the South China Sea) to the southeast. These waters also touch its southern neighbours. 8. The Golden Triangle region, where Thailand meets two neighbouring countries, includes which countries? A. Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam B. Thailand, Myanmar, Laos C. Thailand, Laos, Malaysia D. Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia Answer: B. Thailand, Myanmar, Laos Explanation: The Golden Triangle is a famous region at the meeting point of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos. It is located near the confluence of the Mekong and Ruak Rivers and was historically known for opium production.