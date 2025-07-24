UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: UPMSP to Conduct UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2025 from July 26, Details Here

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 on July 26, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts across the state in offline, pen-and-paper mode for students who wish to improve their scores and did not secure the minimum marks required to clear the annual examinations.
Earlier the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2025 were scheduled to be held on July 19, 2025 but they had to be officially postponed due to the Kanwar yatra processions and the expected heavy footfall of devotees covering the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. This year, a total of 2.5 million class 10 students appeared for exams, with 2.3 million passing. For class 12, 2.6 million students took exams, and 2.1 million passed.
UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 for classes 10 and 12 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Examination 2025
|
Board name
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
upmsp.edu.in
|
Result website
|
upresults.nic.in
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Classes
|
10
12
|
Previous exam date
|
July 19, 2025
|
Revised Exam date
|
July 26, 2025
|
Exam shifts
|
Class 10: 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Class 12: 2 PM - 5:15 PM
UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: General Guidelines
Candidates appearing for UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2025 must adhere to the following guidelines formulated to maintain transparency and prevent malpractice during the UP Board compartment exams:
- Candidates appearing for subjects with both theory and practical sections must appear for both assessments of the exam.
- In order to ensure a smooth and fair examination conduct, candidates are discouraged from carrying electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets into the exam halls.
- All examination halls will be well-equipped with CCTV cameras, voice recorders, and routers to ensure minimum expectation of cheating.
- Security personnel and centre superintendents will frisk student entry and exit to avoid overcrowding.
