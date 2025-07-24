UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: UPMSP to Conduct UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2025 from July 26, Details Here

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 on July 26, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts across the state in offline, pen-and-paper mode for students who wish to improve their scores and did not secure the minimum marks required to clear the annual examinations.

Earlier the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2025 were scheduled to be held on July 19, 2025 but they had to be officially postponed due to the Kanwar yatra processions and the expected heavy footfall of devotees covering the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. This year, a total of 2.5 million class 10 students appeared for exams, with 2.3 million passing. For class 12, 2.6 million students took exams, and 2.1 million passed.