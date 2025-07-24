Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: UPMSP to Conduct UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2025 from July 26, Details Here

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025:The UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2025 will take place on July 26, 2025, in two offline shifts across Uttar Pradesh. Originally scheduled for July 19, 2025, the exams were postponed due to the Kanwar Yatra processions.

Jul 24, 2025, 20:13 IST
UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 from July 26, 2025.
UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 on July 26, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts across the state in offline, pen-and-paper mode for students who wish to improve their scores and did not secure the minimum marks required to clear the annual examinations. 

Earlier the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2025 were scheduled to be held on July 19, 2025 but they had to be officially postponed due to the Kanwar yatra processions and the expected heavy footfall of devotees covering the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. This year, a total of 2.5 million class 10 students appeared for exams, with 2.3 million passing. For class 12, 2.6 million students took exams, and 2.1 million passed. 

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 for classes 10 and 12 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Examination 2025

Board name 

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

upmsp.edu.in

Result website 

upresults.nic.in

State 

Uttar Pradesh

Classes 

10

12

Previous exam date 

July 19, 2025

Revised Exam date 

July 26, 2025

Exam shifts 

Class 10: 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM

Class 12: 2 PM - 5:15 PM

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: General Guidelines

Candidates appearing for UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2025 must adhere to the following guidelines formulated to maintain transparency and prevent malpractice during the UP Board compartment exams:

  • Candidates appearing for subjects with both theory and practical sections must appear for both assessments of the exam. 
  • In order to ensure a smooth and fair examination conduct, candidates are discouraged from carrying electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets into the exam halls.
  • All examination halls will be well-equipped with CCTV cameras, voice recorders, and routers to ensure minimum expectation of cheating.
  • Security personnel and centre superintendents will frisk student entry and exit to avoid overcrowding.

