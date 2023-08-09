Riddle Me This: Which Colour Switch Will Turn On The Bulb?

Visual puzzles with answers: How fast is your brain? If you are a genius at solving visual IQ riddles, you can score 100% by simply telling which light switch turns on the bulb in the picture. See how quickly you can decipher the clue in this puzzle. You have 10 seconds.

You must be super observant to get the answer right. It is a perfect teacher-tested visual puzzle for kids and adults to test your intelligence and common sense.

Visual puzzles and riddles are one of the best brain tests to assess your problem-solving skills and attention to detail which are crucial skills in everyday routine tasks.

Visual Riddles: Can You Tell Which Colour Switch Will Turn On The Bulb?

Here we can see a riddle image that is asking you to tell which colour light switch turns on the bulb. There are three colour switches: Red, green, yellow, and blue.

Wires from each switch have created a twisted maze that it is hard to tell which colour switch turns on the bulb. However, if you look closely at the image, you will notice that three wires are dead.

This means only one switch has its wire connected and functioning to turn on the bulb. Which colour switch is that?

Use your observation skills and common sense to figure out the answer.

Your time starts now! You have 10 seconds!

Did you find out which colour switch will turn on the bulb?

Do not fret, we have provided the solution below.

Visual Riddles Answers

Bravo! If you found the right colour switch in this visual puzzle within 10 seconds. However, if you are still looking for it, we have shared the solution below. Look at the wire attached to the bulb (circled below), now follow its path to lead you to the right colour switch which is the yellow switch.

Did you enjoy the puzzle?

