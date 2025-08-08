[LIVE] PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 Releasing Soon at pgimer.edu.in, Check Merit List PDF, Cut Off Marks and More

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
PGIMER BSc Nursing Result: The much-awaited PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 is just around the corner. The PGIMER result is officially scheduled to be released on August 9, 2025. The result will be declared on the official website of PGIMER- pgimer.edu.in. Aspiring candidates can expect access to the merit list, cutoff marks, counseling dates, and all related admission details. Let’s walk you through everything you need to know.

Aug 8, 2025

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025: The PGIMER will shortly release the result for BSc Nursing on its official website. The exam was conducted on 27 July at various centers in online mode (CBT). The PGIMER BSc Nursing result will be announced on the official website- pgimer.edu.in. The counseling is expected to start from 12 August 2025. In this article, you will find the latest updates on the PGIMER BSc Nursing Result, like the direct link and steps to download the result PDF.

Steps to Download the PGI BSc Nursing Result

Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of PGIMER and follow the given steps: 

  • Visit the official PGIMER website: pgimer.edu.in.

  • Search for the link labeled “PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025” in the Latest Notifications or News section.

  • Click the link to open the PDF result/merit list.

  • Search your roll number or name using Ctrl + F.

  • Download and print the result for reference.

