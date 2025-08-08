[LIVE] PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 Releasing Soon at pgimer.edu.in, Check Merit List PDF, Cut Off Marks and More

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025: The PGIMER will shortly release the result for BSc Nursing on its official website. The exam was conducted on 27 July at various centers in online mode (CBT). The PGIMER BSc Nursing result will be announced on the official website- pgimer.edu.in. The counseling is expected to start from 12 August 2025. In this article, you will find the latest updates on the PGIMER BSc Nursing Result, like the direct link and steps to download the result PDF.

Steps to Download the PGI BSc Nursing Result

Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of PGIMER and follow the given steps: