RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check CBT 1 Zone-wise and Category-wise Cut Off Marks Here

The RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 for the UG level will be announced by the Railway Recruitment Board after the exam is over. It is the minimum score required to move to the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut-off marks differ based on zone, category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS), total vacancies, number of applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates can visit the official RRB website to check the region-wise and category-wise cut-off. Keep reading to check the expected RRB NTPC cut off marks for Undergraduate in detail. RRB NTPC UG Cut Off 2025 The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 is being conducted to fill 11,558 vacancies across Graduate and Undergraduate posts. Candidates must secure marks equal to or higher than the RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 to move forward in the selection process.

These are the minimum qualifying marks needed to pass the CBT 1 exam and become eligible for CBT 2. The cut-off scores are calculated based on several key factors, including the exam’s difficulty level and the overall performance of all candidates. RRB NTPC Expected Cut Off 2025 The RRB NTPC Expected Cut Off 2025 helps candidates estimate the minimum marks they need to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The official cut-off will be announced along with the results; the expected cut-off is based on key factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, total number of vacancies, and previous year cut-off trends. Candidates preparing for undergraduate-level posts can refer to these expected scores for guidance. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level CBT 1 Exam 2025 can check the category-wise breakdown of the expected cut-off marks in the table below:

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (Range) General (UR) 70 – 85 marks Other Backward Class (OBC) 65 – 80 marks Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 60 – 80 marks Scheduled Caste (SC) 55 – 75 marks Scheduled Tribe (ST) 50 – 70 marks How to Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025? The RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 for CBT 1 will be released separately for each region on the official websites of the respective Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates can follow the steps below to easily download the region-wise RRB NTPC cut-off PDF and compare their scores. Step 1: Visit the official RRB website of the region you applied for. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for RRB NTPC CBT 1 Cut Off 2025. Step 3: The cut-off PDF will open in a new tab. Download and save it for future reference.

Step 4: Compare your score with the cut-off marks to check if you qualify for the next round of the selection process.

Factors Affecting RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks 2025 The RRB NTPC cut off marks do not remain the same every year. They vary depending on several key factors, making it important for candidates to understand what influences the final cut-off. Additionally, cut-offs differ for each category such as General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS. The following are the main factors that affect the RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: Total Number of Vacancies

Number of Candidates Appearing

Exam Difficulty Level

Candidate’s Category RRB NTPC Normalization Process 2025 The RRB NTPC cut-off marks are calculated based on normalized scores to ensure fairness in the selection process. Since the RRB NTPC exam is conducted in multiple shifts with varying difficulty levels, normalization helps adjust the scores across all sessions. This ensures that no candidate is at a disadvantage due to the difficulty of the question paper in their particular shift.