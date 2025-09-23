BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 432 vacancies - Apply Online at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 notification for 432 vacancies of Stenographer and Steno-Typist Grade-III posts. Interested candidates can apply online for BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 between September 25 and November 3, 2025 after visiting the official website, onlinebssc.com
Candidates applying for BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 must have completed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from a recognised board. Check here for eligibility criteria and download the official notification pdf.
BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025
BSSC Stenographer Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancy must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Stenographer Notification 2025 PDF.
|
BSSC Stenographer Notification 2025
BSSC Stenographer Notification 2025: Overview
The BSSC Steno Notification is OUT at onlinebssc.com. Interested candidates can apply online between September 25 and November 3, 2025. Check the table below for BSSC Steno Notification 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer, Steno-Typist Grade-III
|
Total Vacancies
|
432
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
September 25, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
November 3, 2025
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Skill Test (Typing/Stenography), Document Verification
BSSC Stenographer Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the BSSC Stenographer posts must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from a recognised board. Additionally, candidates should possess a stenography certificate and typing proficiency in Hindi and English.
Age Limit:
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 37 years (General), 40 years (BC/EBC), 42 years (SC/ST)
Domicile: Only candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar are eligible for reservation benefits.
