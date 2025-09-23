BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 432 vacancies - Apply Online at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 notification for 432 vacancies of Stenographer and Steno-Typist Grade-III posts. Interested candidates can apply online for BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 between September 25 and November 3, 2025 after visiting the official website, onlinebssc.com

