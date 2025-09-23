IIM Kozhikode partners with Simplilearn for AI-powered product development program

IIM Kozhikode has partnered with Simplilearn to offer a new course. The course is called the Professional Certificate Programme in AI-powered 'Product Development and Innovation'. Also check: Why Gen Z Says No to Overwork and How It's Changing Professionalism This program is designed to teach professionals how to lead and innovate in the fields of artificial intelligence and product development. This 10-month online course is taught by IIM Kozhikode professors and includes over 120 hours of live classes. The curriculum will teach you the entire process of creating AI products, from start to finish. You will learn how to: Develop, launch, and expand AI-powered products.

Use and understand generative AI and prompt engineering.

Automate workflows.

Manage data properly (data governance).

Use AI ethically.

The course also features real-world examples, hands-on projects, and a final major project to put your skills to the test. According to the institute, a lot of companies (almost 70%) are already using AI to help them make decisions and create reports. This means there is a big need for people who know how to manage an AI product from beginning to end. That's why this course is a good fit for professionals who are already in the middle or later stages of their careers. The program's goal is to teach you how to connect business strategy with the technical side of making AI products, ensuring that these AI solutions help the company meet its goals. Certification and Campus Experience Those who finish the course and the final project will get a certificate from IIM Kozhikode. Additionally, they will get to spend three days on campus. This on-campus visit will include hands-on activities and interactive sessions with the professors.