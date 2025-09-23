BSSC Office Attendant Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit & Qualification Details

BSSC Office Attendant Eligibility 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced 3727 vacancies for the Office Attendant post. Interested aspirants can apply online for this post from August 25 to September 26, 2025, only at the official portal. Applicants should go through the advertisement carefully to identify whether they are eligible for the role. The eligibility criteria cover various parameters, namely age limit, qualifications, and nationality. Fulfilling each condition is crucial in order to avoid disqualification of the candidature in future. Get all the details about the BSSC Office Attendant Eligibility 2025 including age limit, qualification, age relaxation and more here. BSSC Office Attendant Eligibility 2025 The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the eligibility requirements for the Office Attendant post in the official notification. Applicants must verify the eligibility requirements provided by the authorities to ensure they meet the qualifications for the role. To be eligible, candidates must have passed the 10th standard and fall within the age bracket of 18-37 years for the general category (males). There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories and female candidates. In this article, we have shared BSSC Office Attendant eligibility in terms of age, qualification, nationality, and more.

Also, check: BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online BSSC Office Attendant Age Limit 2025 The first important BSSC Office Attendant eligibility condition is the age limit. Applicants must be at least 18 years old when applying for this post. The age limit of applicants will be calculated as of 01.08.2025. The maximum age differs as per the category of the applicants. It includes general, backward classes, extremely backward classes, SC, ST, disabled category for both male and female candidates. The date of birth of the candidate mentioned in the matriculation or equivalent certificate will only be accepted by the commission. Check the maximum BSSC Office Attendant age limit for all the categories tabulated below: Category Maximum Age Limit Unreserved Male 37 years Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class (Male & Female) 40 years Unreserved (Female) 40 years SC and ST (Male & Female) 42 years Disabled Candidates for All Categories 10 years relaxation in the above category-wise maximum age limit

BSSC Office Attendant Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is the next important condition of the BSSC Office Attendant eligibility. Interested candidates must ensure they have the required qualification from the recognised board/institute by the last date of submission of the online application form. Aspirants should have passed the 10th/Matriculation exam in order to be eligible for this post. They will also have to submit the marksheet and certificate of the 10th standard for verification as and when asked by the exam authorities. BSSC Office Attendant Eligibility 2025: Nationality Candidates should be citizens of India when applying for the BSSC Office Attendant recruitment drive. Documents Required to Prove BSSC Office Attendant Eligibility All the interested candidates will have to submit certain marksheets and certificates related to qualifications, reservation, work experience and other areas in the application form. This will support their claims regarding eligibility and identity made in the form. Failing to produce any relevant documents at the time of verification will lead to rejection of their candidature. Here is the list of documents required to prove BSSC Office Attendant eligibility: