BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 3727 Posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited applications for the BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment today, August 26, to fill 3727 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is September 26, while the deadline to pay the application fee is September 24. The exam date will be notified later.
This recruitment aims to fill 3727 Office Attendant vacancies across various departments. Selection of candidates will be based on the written exam and document verification. Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 (pay level 1).
BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025 Out
BSSC released the official Bihar Office Attendant notification on August 26 along with the activation of application link. The apply online link will be deactivated on September 26. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must go through the official notification to get all the essential details such as eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern and more.
BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF
BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 Overview
Candidates who have cleared class 10th are eligible to apply. Check the key highlights in the table below.
|
BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025- Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post
|
Office Attendant
|
Vacancies
|
3727
|
Registration Dates
|
25th August to 26th September 2025
|
Eligibility
|
10th Pass and age limit is 18 to 37 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam- Document Verification
|
Official website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 Important Dates
BSSC mentions all the important dates in the recruitment notification PDF. Refer to the detailed timeline mentioned below and prepare accordingly.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
4 August 2025
|
Online Application Start
|
25 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
26 September 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Fee
|
24 September 2025
BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025
BSSC announced 3727 vacancies for the Office Attendant post. Out of these, 1216 posts are reserved for women candidates.
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
Reserved for Women
|
UR
|
1700
|
590
|
SC
|
564
|
185
|
ST
|
47
|
08
|
EBC
|
702
|
236
|
BC
|
238
|
77
|
Women from Backwards Classes
|
—
|
102
|
EWS
|
374
|
120
|
Total
|
3727
|
1216
BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Link
The online application link for BSSC Vacancy was activated on August 26. Aspirants can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
|BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025
|Click here
How to Apply Online for Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the apply online link
Step 3: Enter your basic details and contact information to register yourself
Step 4: Log in with your registered details
Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.
Step 6: Review your application form before submitting it.
Step 7: Download the confirmation page.
Step 8: Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Bihar Office Attendant Application Fee
The application fee for BSSC Office Attendant online form is Rs 100 for all categories. This fee must be paid online and is non-refundable.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation