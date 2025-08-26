BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 3727 Posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited applications for the BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment today, August 26, to fill 3727 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is September 26, while the deadline to pay the application fee is September 24. The exam date will be notified later.

This recruitment aims to fill 3727 Office Attendant vacancies across various departments. Selection of candidates will be based on the written exam and document verification. Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 (pay level 1).

BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025 Out

BSSC released the official Bihar Office Attendant notification on August 26 along with the activation of application link. The apply online link will be deactivated on September 26. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must go through the official notification to get all the essential details such as eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern and more.