BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 3727 Posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

By Meenu Solanki
Aug 26, 2025, 13:02 IST

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has begun the online application process for 3727 Office Attendant posts. The application window opened today, and will close on September 26. Eligible candidates with matriculation passing certificate can apply via bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited applications for the BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment today, August 26, to fill 3727 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is September 26, while the deadline to pay the application fee is September 24. The exam date will be notified later.

This recruitment aims to fill 3727 Office Attendant vacancies across various departments. Selection of candidates will be based on the written exam and document verification. Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 (pay level 1).

BSSC Office Attendant Notification 2025 Out

BSSC released the official Bihar Office Attendant notification on August 26 along with the activation of application link. The apply online link will be deactivated on September 26. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must go through the official notification to get all the essential details such as eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern and more.

BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF

BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 Overview

Candidates who have cleared class 10th are eligible to apply. Check the key highlights in the table below.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025- Overview

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post

Office Attendant

Vacancies

3727

Registration Dates

25th August to 26th September 2025

Eligibility

10th Pass and age limit is 18 to 37 years

Selection Process

Written Exam- Document Verification

Official website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Office Attendant Vacancy 2025 Important Dates

BSSC mentions all the important dates in the recruitment notification PDF. Refer to the detailed timeline mentioned below and prepare accordingly.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

4 August 2025

Online Application Start

25 August 2025

Last Date to Apply

26 September 2025

Last Date to Pay Fee

24 September 2025

BSSC Office Attendant Vacancy 2025

BSSC announced 3727 vacancies for the Office Attendant post. Out of these, 1216 posts are reserved for women candidates.

Category

Vacancies

Reserved for Women

UR

1700

590

SC

564

185

ST

47

08

EBC

702

236

BC

238

77

Women from Backwards Classes

102

EWS

374

120

Total

3727

1216

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application link for BSSC Vacancy was activated on August 26. Aspirants can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

BSSC Office Attendant Apply Online 2025 Click here

How to Apply Online for Bihar Office Attendant Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link

Step 3: Enter your basic details and contact information to register yourself

Step 4: Log in with your registered details

Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review your application form before submitting it.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page.

Step 8: Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar Office Attendant Application Fee

The application fee for BSSC Office Attendant online form is Rs 100 for all categories. This fee must be paid online and is non-refundable.

