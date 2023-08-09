Chess Game #7: Checkmate In 1 Move, Black To Play

Chess is a two-player board game that begins with each player controlling 16 pieces. The pieces can be moved according to a set of rules, to checkmate the opponent's king. Checkmate occurs when the king is in a position where it is in immediate danger of being captured and cannot escape.

There is no luck involved in chess, as the outcome of the game is determined solely by the players' tactics and strategy. Chess players who have mastered the game are known as grandmasters.

If you are looking for a chess challenge, try our 1-move checkmate puzzle series. This puzzle requires you to find a move that will checkmate your opponent's king in just one move.

Chess Puzzles #7: Checkmate In 1 Move, Black To Play

Mate in 1 move means you checkmate the opponent’s king in a single move.

In the above chess board, black is to move to checkmate the white king in a single move. To make the chess puzzle more challenging, you must find the move within 10 seconds.

Can you checkmate the white king in 1 move to win this chess game?

In this chess board, the white king is sitting in the g1 square. What will be your winning move?

Do not worry if you are unable to find the move, you can always check the solution of each chess game at the end of this article. Though, we encourage you to try harder!

Also check: Personality Test: Your Jawline Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Personality Test: Your Sitting Posture Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Chess Puzzles Solutions

Bravo! If you found the winning move to checkmate the white king. However, we have shared the answer below if you are figuring out the solution to this chess game.

Answer: Move the black knight from d4 to f3 square to checkmate the white king in a single move.

Did you enjoy the chess puzzle?

Also check: Chess Game #6: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Also check: Can You Spot The Hidden Red Fox In 8 Seconds? This Optical Illusion Challenges Your Vision!

Also check: Brain Test: Can You Find The Mistake In The Picture In 5 Seconds?

Also check: Only Eagle Eyes Can Spot The Snow Fox In 8 Seconds!