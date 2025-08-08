The United States of America (USA), also known as the United States (U.S.), is a country located in North America. It is a federal republic of 50 states. The U.S. began as a collection of 13 British colonies in North America. The American Revolution marked the independence of the U.S. from Great Britain. The U.S. has the world's largest economy based on GDP. The United States dollar is the official currency of the U.S. and several other countries. Today we have trivia questions with answers on the United States. Get ready to test your general knowledge with 10 interesting USA trivia questions. From U.S. history, geography, landmarks, states, women's voting rights, presidents, and fun facts! Let's see how many you can get right. SHARE this trivia quiz with your friends and family so they can also test their knowledge!

Trivia Questions With Answers: How Well Do You Know About The United States? Take This U.S. Quiz! Q1. What is the capital city of the United States? A. Los Angeles B. Washington, D.C. C. New York City Answer: B. Washington, D.C. Explanation: Washington, D.C. is the capital city of the U.S. since 1800. New York City served as the first capital of the U.S. from 1785 to 1790. Philadelphia then served as a temporary capital for ten years before Washington, D.C. became the permanent capital. Q2. Who was the first President of the United States? A. George Washington B. Thomas Jefferson C. Abraham Lincoln Answer: A. George Washington Explanation: George Washington was the first president of the United States. He served from 1789 to 1797. Q3. In which year did the U.S. declare independence? A. 1783 B. 1776 C. 1801

Answer: B. 1776 Explanation: The issuing of the Declaration of Independence, adopted 4 July 1776, announced the separation of the 13 American colonies from Great Britain. Q4. What is the national bird of the U.S.? A. Bald Eagle B. American Robin C. Peregrine Falcon Answer: A. Bald Eagle Explanation: The bald eagle is the national bird of the U.S. Q5. Which U.S. state is known as the 'Land of 10,000 Lakes'? A. Wisconsin B. Minnesota C. Michigan Answer: B. Minnesota Explanation: The U.S. state known as the 'Land of 10,000 Lakes' is Minnesota. While name suggests 10,000 lakes, but Minnesota has over 11,842 lakes. Trivia Questions With Answers: If You Have An IQ Above 150, Score 9/10 On This Oceans GK Quiz! Q6. Which U.S. state has the longest coastline? A. California B. Alaska C. Florida Answer: Alaska Explanation: The U.S. state with the longest coastline is Alaska, with over 33,904 miles (54,563 km)