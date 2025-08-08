Income Tax Bill 2025: Why Has Centre Withdrawn the Bill from Lok Sabha?

The Centre withdrew the Income Tax Bill, 2025, from the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2025, primarily to avoid confusion stemming from multiple versions of the Bill and to present a consolidated, updated draft reflecting all parliamentary recommendations and corrections. The original Bill, introduced on February 13, 2025, aimed to replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961, with a modernized, simplified taxation framework.

But following an exhaustive inquiry by a 31-member Select Committee presided over by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, which presented over 280 suggestions in a comprehensive 4,500-page report, the government decided to withdraw the bill and introduce a superior one scheduled for August 11, 2025.

Principal Causes of Withdrawal and Reintroduction

The replaced version lacked some convoluted amendments proposed by the committee. The new draft will include changes in definitions (i.e., "capital asset," "infrastructure capital company," and "MSME"), clarifications on property-linked tax deductions, and new rules on withholding tax certificates and refund claims.