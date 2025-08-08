UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Optical Illusion: Using Your HD Eye-Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, Find The Hidden “C” in the Seas of “0”

Challenge your sharp eyesight and IQ with this optical illusion brain teaser! Find the hidden letter “C” among a sea of “0”s in just 11 seconds. This puzzle tests perception, observation skills, and critical thinking by revealing how the brain interprets visual information.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 8, 2025, 22:43 IST
An optical illusion brain teaser tricks the brain into perceiving something different from reality by exploiting how our visual system processes information. These illusions manipulate light, colour, shapes, and patterns, causing the brain to interpret images incorrectly. These types of brain teasers and optical illusion puzzles often challenge our perception, revealing that what we see isn’t always accurate. These illusions and brain teasers help in engaging critical thinking and help improve observation skills by encouraging us to question initial impressions. These optical illusion brain teasers usually help in increasing our ability to think, problem-solving skills, which highlights the fascinating gap between sensory input and how the brain interprets it.

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the odd letter “C” among the “0” sequence series. So, if you think you're a genius with an 119+ IQ level with HD Eye-Vision and possess 20/20 Eyesight, then find the “C” which is hidden in the Seas of “0” in just 13 seconds.

Using Your HD Eye-Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, Find The Hidden “C” in the Seas of “0”

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “0” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden “C,” which is an odd letter among the “0” series. The challenge is to find the odd letter “C” among the “0” sequence series. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people and possess HD Eye-Vision and 20/20 Eyesight, then by using your sharp intellectual IQ and observation skills, find the odd letter “C” in the Seas of “0” in 13 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the odd letter “C” among the “0” sequence series in just 13 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp intellectual IQs with 119+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the odd letter “C” among the “0” sequence series, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser: Where is the odd letter “C” hidden in the sequence of the “0” series?

So, are you excited to know where the odd letter “C” is hidden in the sequence of the “0” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 12th row from the top and move to the 40th number from the left there is "C" where it was hidden in the "0 series "but wait, there is another “C is also hidden, and now for the second “C”, you all need to move the 40th number from the right side of the same 12th row  only.  So, here in this optical illusion image, there are two “C’s were hidden among the “0” sequence series.

So, now you all know where the odd letter “C” is hidden in the Seas of “0”  series, and by solving this brain teaser optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

