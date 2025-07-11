AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-Wise Cut Off and Minimum Qualifying Marks Here

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) held the Constable written exam on 1 June 2025. Thousands of candidates took part in this exam and are now eagerly waiting for the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 to be announced. The AP Police Constable exam results were declared on 10 July 2025. Candidates who are on the merit list should carefully check the cutoff marks to understand their performance. Candidates who meet or exceed the AP Police Constable Cut off Marks will qualify for the next stage of the selection process. AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) announced the results of the AP Police Constable Final Written Examination on 10 July 2025. A total of 33,921 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process. The AP Police Constable Selection Process includes the Physical Test, Written Exam, and Mains Examination.

The AP Police Constable Written Exam Cut Off 2025 plays a key role in shortlisting the most deserving candidates for further stages. SLPRB AP will soon publish the official Constable Cut Off Marks. The cut off marks change every year depending on various factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty, and available vacancies. SLPRB AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Overview The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP) will soon release the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on its official website. Candidates can find the latest updates and important details below. Details Information Recruiting Organisation State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP) Post Name AP Police Constable Total Vacancies 6100 Exam Date 01 June 2025 Result Date 10 July 2025 Candidates Shortlisted 33,921 Mains Exam Date To Be Announced Official Website slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025 The AP Police Constable Cut Off Marks 2025 will be available on the official website once released. All candidates who took the exam should check the cut-off to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of moving to the next stage. The detailed category-wise cut off will be updated here as soon as it's officially published by the SLPRB AP. Category Expected Cut Off Marks OC 100–120 BC-A 90–100 BC-B 90–100 BC-C 90–100 BC-D 90–100 BC-E 90–100 SC 60–80 ST 60–80 Note: These are expected marks only. The actual cut-off may vary each year based on factors like the number of candidates, exam difficulty level, and available vacancies. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025.

How to Check SLPRB AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025? Candidates who want to check and download the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 can follow these simple steps: Step 1: Go to the SLPRB AP official website or use the direct link shared above to access the cut-off PDF. Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled “AP Police Constable Cut Off Marks.” Step 3: Click on the link, and the cut-off marks PDF will open on your screen. Step 4: Save or download the PDF to keep the cut-off details for future reference. Factors Affecting AP Police Constable Cut Off Marks The following are the key factors determine the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Number of Vacancies: More vacancies can lead to a lower cut-off, while fewer vacancies may raise the cut-off due to increased competition.

Total Number of Applicants: A large number of candidates usually increases competition and results in a higher cut-off.

Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the exam is tough, the cut-off tends to be lower. An easier paper usually means a higher cut-off.

Candidate Category: Cut-off marks differ for various categories like General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS, following reservation rules.