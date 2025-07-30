RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
School Assembly News Headlines Today 31st July, 2025: Abhishek Sharma becomes World No.1 in T20Is, Joins Kohli, Suryakumar And Get Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Akshita Jolly
Jul 30, 2025, 17:12 IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today 31st July, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today 31st July, 2025

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • No Modi-Trump phone call during India-Pakistan hostilities: Jaishankar

  • PM Modi not able to say 'Trump is lying' as U.S. President will lay bare truth: Rahul Gandhi

  • Nisar Satellite Launch Live Updates: India to launch NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite shortly

  • ‘Need a clear-cut answer’: K C Venugopal demands immediate release of Catholic nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh

  • 'Tried To Push Saffron Terror Narrative': PM Slams Congress In House Speech

  • World’s first rare blood group found in a Bangalore woman, marking a historic medical discovery

  • Gujarat ATS arrests woman suspected of links to terror module from Bengaluru

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sends Tsunami Into Coasts Of Russia, Japan, US

  • YouTube to be part of Australia's youth social media ban

  • India Stresses Humanitarian Aid, Ceasefire, Dialogue, Diplomacy For Gaza

  • Thailand accuses Cambodia of second ceasefire violation in two days

  • China, US May Work To Extend Latest Tariff Deadline, Says Chinese Official

Sports School Assembly News Headlines

  • England vs India: Ben Stokes ruled out with injury, Ollie Pope to captain

  • Jasprit Bumrah to miss Oval Test, Akash Deep likely to replace India's 'handle with care' pacer

  • Hope India has moved on from Manchester handshake fiasco: Ben Stokes

  • Abhishek Sharma becomes World No.1 in T20Is, joins Kohli, Suryakumar; Pant rewarded for gritty fifty through fracture

  • Indian football team gets invited to CAFA Nations Cup; set to face Iran, Tajikistan

Thought of the Day:

“Grow through what you go through.”

Meaning:
 Every challenge or difficulty you face in life isn’t just an obstacle—it's an opportunity to grow stronger, wiser, and more resilient. Instead of just surviving tough times, learn from them. Let your experiences shape you into a better version of yourself.

