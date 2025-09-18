AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts Today; Apply at aaccc.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 18, 2025, 20:26 IST

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) began the second round of registrations for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can register on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

Key Points

  • AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration started today, September 18, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations to start today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to register at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important points related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC)

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Academic year 

2025-26

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Courses 

BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery

BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

BSMS: Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery

BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery

Seat Allotment process 

September 23 - 24, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result 

September 25, 2025

How to Register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
  3. Enter your details and upload necessary scanned copies of required documents
  4. Pay the online application fee online
  5. Submit the form 
  6. Download the confirmation page for future reference

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Students must stick to the deadlines. The following table carries the important dates related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Event

Date(s) 

Round 2 Registration Deadline

September 22, 2025

Choice Filling Window

September 18 - 22, 2025

Choice Locking

September 22, 2025 from 2 PM - 11:55 PM

Seat Allotment Process

September 23 - 24, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

September 25, 2025

Reporting to Colleges

September 26 - October 3, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutions

October 4 - 5, 2025

