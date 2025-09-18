AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts Today; Apply at aaccc.gov.in

Key Points
- AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration started today, September 18, 2025.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations to start today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to register at aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important points related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC)
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Courses
|
BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery
BSMS: Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery
BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
|
Seat Allotment process
|
September 23 - 24, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
September 25, 2025
How to Register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 online:
- Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
- Click on the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
- Enter your details and upload necessary scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the online application fee online
- Submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates
Students must stick to the deadlines. The following table carries the important dates related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 2 Registration Deadline
|
September 22, 2025
|
Choice Filling Window
|
September 18 - 22, 2025
|
Choice Locking
|
September 22, 2025 from 2 PM - 11:55 PM
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
September 23 - 24, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
September 25, 2025
|
Reporting to Colleges
|
September 26 - October 3, 2025
|
Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutions
|
October 4 - 5, 2025
