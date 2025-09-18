AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts Today; Apply at aaccc.gov.in

News

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) began the second round of registrations for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can register on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations to start today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to register at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights The following table carries the important points related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Overview Details Event name AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Board name AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) Official website aaccc.gov.in Academic year 2025-26 Stream Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Level Undergraduate (UG) Courses BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery BSMS: Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery Seat Allotment process September 23 - 24, 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result September 25, 2025

How to Register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 online: Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in Click on the link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Enter your details and upload necessary scanned copies of required documents Pay the online application fee online Submit the form Download the confirmation page for future reference AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates Students must stick to the deadlines. The following table carries the important dates related to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: