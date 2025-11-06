Assam CM Jibon Prerana Scheme 2025 Launched: ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for 2025 Graduates

The CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme is an important initiative launched by the Government of Assam to support young graduates during their transition from education to employment. It was Introduced on 3rd November 2025. This scheme reflects the government’s commitment to help youth become self-reliant, skilled, and confident in shaping their future. The Assam Government aims to reduce financial stress on new graduates and motivate them to prepare for jobs or start small businesses through this program. The CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme is managed by the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department and focuses on building a stronger and more capable generation in Assam. Read the complete details about this scheme in this article. CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme The CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme provides financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month for one year to eligible graduates. This amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The scheme benefits those who have completed their graduation in 2025 from government or public institutions located in Assam. It gives them a sense of security as they begin their job search or prepare for competitive examinations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the scheme, stating that his government is focused on solving problems faced by the youth. He said that financial challenges should not stop talented students from moving forwar and the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme is a step in that direction. CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme Important Dates Candidates must remember the key dates for the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme to ensure they do not miss the application timeline. Check the the important dates in the table below: Event Date Launch of the scheme 3rd November 2025 Start date of online application 3rd November 2025 Last date to submit application 30th November 2025 Institute-level verification By 31st December 2025 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) starts From 1st February 2026 onwards

Objectives of CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme The CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme has been introduced with a clear purpose to empower and encourage young graduates of Assam. The following are the key objectives: To support graduates financially as they look for jobs.

To motivate students to prepare for competitive exams without worrying about money.

To promote self-employment and encourage youth to start small ventures or businesses. Eligibility Criteria for CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme Applicants must meet the following conditions to apply for the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme: The applicant should be a permanent resident of Assam.

He or she must be a 2025 graduate from a government or public institution in Assam.

The applicant must be currently unemployed.

Students from private or open universities are not eligible.

Exclusions Under CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme The following categories are not eligible to apply for CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme: Children of government employees (except Class IV staff).

Children of ministers and MLAs.

Children of government-registered contractors.

Applicants whose parents’ annual income is more than ₹10 lakh. How to Apply for CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme Online? The application process for the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme is completely online. Candidates can apply through the Digital Infrastructure for DBT Scheme (DIDS) portal by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the official DIDS portal of the Assam Government. Step 2: Click on the One-Time Registration link. Step 3: Fill in the personal and educational details carefully. Step 4: Log in and open the Online Application Form for the CM’s Jibon Prerana Scheme.