UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
CBSE Class 12th Arts Date Sheet 2026: Download Time Table PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Nov 6, 2025, 17:01 IST

Students can find the CBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12 Arts and other details in the article. The CBSE date sheet for the 12th Arts subject has been released on the official site of CBSE, and advised to check the sheet and prepare for the exam accordingly. Students who are appearing for the 12th Arts CBSE Board exam for the year 2026 can find complete details to prepare for the exams as per subject applications. 

CBSE Class 12th Arts Date Sheet 2026: Download Time Table PDF
CBSE Class 12th Arts Date Sheet 2026: Download Time Table PDF

CBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12 Arts Stream: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the tentative date sheet for Class 12 Arts Stream, along with other streams in Science and Commerce. Students can find the date sheet details, PDF, and steps to download the date sheet from the official website. 

As the year is ending, and with the commencement of the year 2026, the board examinations will commence from the month of February. Class 12th students can check their date sheet, officially released by the CBSE, on their official website. The board has released all streams' date sheets, including CBSE class 12 Humanities, and is advised to follow the date sheet to prepare for the upcoming examination.

Download CBSE 2026 Date Sheet Class 12th Arts Stream 

CBSE has recently released the date sheet for the 2026 board exams for all the streams, including Arts, Commerce, and Science. The board offers a strategic date sheet and allocates an adequate time for students who are appearing for the exams to prepare efficiently. After every subject, enough gap is provided to students for them to prepare with a peace of mind. Like usual, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exams are scheduled from February to April for class 12th. It will cover every subject in the art stream, and students are expected to follow the instructions and syllabus set by the CBSE for smooth preparation.

With the announcement of the CBSE Board 12th Arts time table, students are getting ready for the 12th board exams with full enthusiasm. Let’s look at the date sheet as provided by the CBSE body for the Class 12th Arts stream. 

Date 

Exam

26-Feb-2026

Geography

5-Mar-2026

Psychology

12-Mar--2026

English elective, English core

14-Mar-2026

Home Science

23-Mar-2026

Political Science

30-Mar-2026

History

4-Apr-2026

Sociology

How to Download the Official Date Sheet of CBSE Class 12 Arts Time Table 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released official date sheets for the 12th Art stream on its official website. Students can download the date sheet and other updates from the official website of CBSE. To download the date sheet 2026 arts stream, you can follow these steps: 

  • First, visit the official website of CBSE https://www.cbse.gov.in/ 

  • Go to the homepage, next click on “Latest @ CBSE” or look for ‘Circulars’ on the page.

  • Click on the “CBSE Class XII (12th) Board Examinations 2026 Date Sheet” link.

  • Go for the file name displaying: “Date Sheet for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII), 2026.”

  • Download the file and save it for future use. 

  • You can also print a copy of Arts subjects such as Psychology, English, Hindi, etc, and plan your revision according to the provided schedule. 

Check PDF 

CBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12 Arts Stream - PDF, Exam Dates & Time Table

