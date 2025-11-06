CBSE Class 12th Arts Date Sheet 2026: Download Time Table PDF

CBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12 Arts Stream: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the tentative date sheet for Class 12 Arts Stream, along with other streams in Science and Commerce. Students can find the date sheet details, PDF, and steps to download the date sheet from the official website. As the year is ending, and with the commencement of the year 2026, the board examinations will commence from the month of February. Class 12th students can check their date sheet, officially released by the CBSE, on their official website. The board has released all streams' date sheets, including CBSE class 12 Humanities, and is advised to follow the date sheet to prepare for the upcoming examination. Also Check: CBSE Class 12th Science stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!

CBSE Class 12th Commerce Stream Date Sheet 2026 Download CBSE 2026 Date Sheet Class 12th Arts Stream CBSE has recently released the date sheet for the 2026 board exams for all the streams, including Arts, Commerce, and Science. The board offers a strategic date sheet and allocates an adequate time for students who are appearing for the exams to prepare efficiently. After every subject, enough gap is provided to students for them to prepare with a peace of mind. Like usual, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exams are scheduled from February to April for class 12th. It will cover every subject in the art stream, and students are expected to follow the instructions and syllabus set by the CBSE for smooth preparation. With the announcement of the CBSE Board 12th Arts time table, students are getting ready for the 12th board exams with full enthusiasm. Let’s look at the date sheet as provided by the CBSE body for the Class 12th Arts stream.