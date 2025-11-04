CBSE Class 12th Science stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 12 Science Stream Date Sheet 2026, providing students across India with the full timetable well in advance. With the board examinations scheduled to begin early next year, this announcement gives aspirants the clarity they need to plan their preparation, revision and strategy. The time-table includes theoretical exams from February 17 and March 27, 2025. Equipped with the official schedule, Science stream students can align their study calendar, prioritise key subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English, and optimise their performance for board success.
CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Date Sheet 2026
The CBSE Class 12 Science exams 2026 are strategically scheduled with major subjects spaced throughout the exam period, allowing students adequate time for revision between core papers. All Science stream exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM as per the official timetable.
|
Date of Exam
|
Subject
|
Time
|
Importance in Exam
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Biotechnology
|
10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|
Optional but scoring subject
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Physics
|
10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|
Concept-heavy, numerical focus
|
28 Feb 2026
|
Chemistry
|
10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|
Balances theory and reactions
|
9 Mar 2026
|
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|
10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|
High weightage, key for STEM
|
12 Mar 2026
|
English Elective / English Core
|
10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|
Improves overall percentage
|
27 Mar 2026
|
Biology
|
10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|
Essential for NEET aspirants
How to Download the Official CBSE Class 12 Science Date Sheet 2026 PDF ?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official Class 12 Science Stream Date Sheet 2026 on its academic portal. Students can easily download the CBSE 12th Science timetable PDF by following the steps below:
-
Visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on “Latest @ CBSE” or check the “Circulars” section.
-
Select the link titled “CBSE Class XII (12th) Board Examinations 2026 Date Sheet.”
-
Confirm the file name reads: “Date Sheet for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII), 2026.”
-
Click Download and save the PDF for future reference.
-
Print a copy and highlight key Science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and English to plan your revision schedule effectively.
