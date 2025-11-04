CBSE Class 12th Science stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 12 Science Stream Date Sheet 2026, providing students across India with the full timetable well in advance. With the board examinations scheduled to begin early next year, this announcement gives aspirants the clarity they need to plan their preparation, revision and strategy. The time-table includes theoretical exams from February 17 and March 27, 2025. Equipped with the official schedule, Science stream students can align their study calendar, prioritise key subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English, and optimise their performance for board success.

CBSE Class 12 Science Stream Date Sheet 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Science exams 2026 are strategically scheduled with major subjects spaced throughout the exam period, allowing students adequate time for revision between core papers. All Science stream exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM as per the official timetable.