UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Releasing Soon at upsssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is all set to announce the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) soon on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for various Group “B” and “C” posts can download the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 through the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Download
Earlier the UPSSSC had conducted the PET exam in objective type mode consisting of a total of 100 questions for a duration of 2 hours. Once released, candidates will be able to download the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 through the official website. However, you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Date
However there are no official updates uploaded on the official website, it is expected that the result will be available soon on the official website. UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) result will be declared any time soon at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to UPSSSC PET Result through the link.
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: Overview
UPSSSC PET Exam Result 2025 will be released officially soon by UPSSSC.on is official website. Candidates who have successfully appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam will be able to download their result through the official website. Check the highlights of the PET Recruitment drive-
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UPSSSC PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Level
|
State-Level
|
Exam Date
|
6th & 7th September 2025
|
Result Status
|
Soon
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
How to Download UPSSSC PET Result 2025?
Candidates can download the result after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 link.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
