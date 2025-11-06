UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Releasing Soon at upsssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is all set to announce the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) soon on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for various Group “B” and “C” posts can download the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 through the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Result 2025 Download

Earlier the UPSSSC had conducted the PET exam in objective type mode consisting of a total of 100 questions for a duration of 2 hours. Once released, candidates will be able to download the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 through the official website. However, you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-