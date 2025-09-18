10th Pass Government Jobs 2025: Check Latest Vacancies, Eligibility and More

10th Pass Government Jobs: Many students aspire to secure a stable government job after passing the 10th exam. A government job after 10th is an excellent career opportunity for those who aim to build their career early. These jobs offer financial stability, job security, and retirement benefits. There are multiple opportunities available for 10th pass that range from SSC and railway to state-level recruitments. There is a growing demand for 10th-pass government jobs, as they offer secure jobs and require basic eligibility. Eligible candidates can apply for roles in RRB ALP, SSC MTS, RRB Technician, Army GD, and many more. Continue reading to learn more about the top 10th pass government jobs in India. Top 10th Pass Government Jobs in India Various promising government job opportunities are available for the 10th pass candidates. These jobs offer financial benefits and growth potential. Popular options include job roles in the Indian Railways, SSC MTS, Indian Army, Indian Post, etc, across sectors. Check the top 10th pass government jobs in India as shown below.

Exam Conducting Body Post Name Selection Process Salary Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Computer-Based Examination INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx) Indian Navy Agniveer (MR) Indian Navy Entrance Test, PFT, Written Test, etc INR 5.02 Lakh Indian Army Agniveer (General Duty) Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE), Recruitment Rally, etc Rs. 5.02 Lakh Indian Railways RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and Document Verification (DV) Rs 19900 Indian Railways Technician Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV) Rs 29200 Indian Railways Group D (Track Machine, Assistant, Pointsman, trackmaintainer, etc) Computer-Based Test (CBT), PET and Document Verification Rs 18000 Staff Selection Commission Constable (General Duty) CBT, PET, DME/RME, DV Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 Indian Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Merit-Based Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380 Reserve Bank of India Office Attendant Online Test and Language Proficiency Test (LPT) Rs. 26,508 per month

10th Pass Government Jobs for Females Female candidates who have passed matriculation can apply for various posts in railways, SSC, the Indian Navy, PSUs, etc. Popular roles include technicians, multi-tasking staff, assistants, etc. These roles offer a steady salary with allowances and job security. 10th pass government jobs for females are attractive options for those who aspire for financial stability early. Exam Conducting Body Post Name Salary Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx) Indian Navy Agniveer (MR) INR 5.02 Lakh Indian Railways RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Rs 19900 Indian Railways Technician Rs 29200 Indian Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380 10th Pass Government Jobs for Male

There are several career opportunities out there for 10th pass males in different sectors. After passing matriculation, candidates can apply for roles in Indian Railways, Indian Army, State Police departments, Postal services, and other state-level roles. The salary of the 10th pass government jobs for males typically falls between INR 15,000 to INR 30,000 per month. Exam Conducting Body Post Name Salary Indian Army Agniveer (General Duty) Rs. 5.02 Lakh Indian Railways Technician Rs 29200 Indian Railways Group D (Track Machine, Assistant, Pointsman, maintainer, etc.) Rs 18000 Staff Selection Commission Constable (General Duty) Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 Reserve Bank of India Office Attendant Rs. 26,508 per month 10th Pass Government Jobs without Graduation

10th pass government jobs without graduation offer an excellent path who aspire for stable careers without pursuing higher studies. These roles attract lakhs of applicants every year due to their job security, decent income and other benefits. Several government sectors like the Indian Navy, the Indian Army, and the SSC hire profiles that require only matriculation as the basic academic qualification. The list of exams for government jobs after 10th includes: RRB ALP

RRB Technician

RRB Group D

SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)

Indian Post GDS, etc Also Check, Government Jobs After 12th 10th Pass Government Jobs with Salary 10th pass government jobs offer a reputed position, a lucrative salary and retirement benefits. The salary of a 10th pass government job ranges between INR 15,000 to INR 30,000 per month. Beyond the basic pay, the matric pass employees also receive attractive allowances and perks based on their specific post and department. Popular roles include MTS, technician, office attendant, Assistant Loco Pilot, and many others.