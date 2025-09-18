AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

10th Pass Government Jobs 2025: Check Latest Vacancies, Eligibility and More

By Mohd Salman
Sep 18, 2025, 19:13 IST

10th Pass Government Jobs provide stability and growth opportunities. Popular 10th pass govt jobs include MTS, technician, office attendant, Assistant Loco Pilot, etc. Check complete details on 10th Pass Government Jobs with eligibility, salary, etc.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
10th Pass Government Jobs
10th Pass Government Jobs

10th Pass Government Jobs: Many students aspire to secure a stable government job after passing the 10th exam. A government job after 10th is an excellent career opportunity for those who aim to build their career early. These jobs offer financial stability, job security, and retirement benefits. There are multiple opportunities available for 10th pass that range from SSC and railway to state-level recruitments. There is a growing demand for 10th-pass government jobs, as they offer secure jobs and require basic eligibility. Eligible candidates can apply for roles in RRB ALP, SSC MTS, RRB Technician, Army GD, and many more. Continue reading to learn more about the top 10th pass government jobs in India.

Top 10th Pass Government Jobs in India

Various promising government job opportunities are available for the 10th pass candidates. These jobs offer financial benefits and growth potential. Popular options include job roles in the Indian Railways, SSC MTS, Indian Army, Indian Post, etc, across sectors. Check the top 10th pass government jobs in India as shown below.

Exam Conducting Body

Post Name

Selection Process

Salary

Staff Selection Commission

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

Computer-Based Examination

INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx)

Indian Navy

Agniveer (MR)

Indian Navy Entrance Test, PFT, Written Test, etc

INR 5.02 Lakh

Indian Army

Agniveer (General Duty)

Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE), Recruitment Rally, etc

Rs. 5.02 Lakh

Indian Railways

RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and Document Verification (DV)

Rs 19900

Indian Railways

Technician

Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV)

Rs 29200

Indian Railways

Group D (Track Machine, Assistant, Pointsman, trackmaintainer, etc) 

Computer-Based Test (CBT), PET and Document Verification

Rs 18000

Staff Selection Commission

Constable (General Duty)

CBT, PET, DME/RME, DV

Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Indian Post

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Merit-Based

Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380

Reserve Bank of India

Office Attendant

Online Test and Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Rs. 26,508 per month

10th Pass Government Jobs for Females

Female candidates who have passed matriculation can apply for various posts in railways, SSC, the Indian Navy, PSUs, etc. Popular roles include technicians, multi-tasking staff, assistants, etc. These roles offer a steady salary with allowances and job security. 10th pass government jobs for females are attractive options for those who aspire for financial stability early.

Exam Conducting Body

Post Name

Salary

Staff Selection Commission

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx)

Indian Navy

Agniveer (MR)

INR 5.02 Lakh

Indian Railways

RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

Rs 19900

Indian Railways

Technician

Rs 29200

Indian Post

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380

10th Pass Government Jobs for Male

There are several career opportunities out there for 10th pass males in different sectors. After passing matriculation, candidates can apply for roles in Indian Railways, Indian Army, State Police departments, Postal services, and other state-level roles. The salary of the 10th pass government jobs for males typically falls between INR 15,000 to INR 30,000 per month.

Exam Conducting Body

Post Name

Salary

Indian Army

Agniveer (General Duty)

Rs. 5.02 Lakh

Indian Railways

Technician

Rs 29200

Indian Railways

Group D (Track Machine, Assistant, Pointsman, maintainer, etc.) 

Rs 18000

Staff Selection Commission

Constable (General Duty)

Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Reserve Bank of India

Office Attendant

Rs. 26,508 per month

10th Pass Government Jobs without Graduation

10th pass government jobs without graduation offer an excellent path who aspire for stable careers without pursuing higher studies. These roles attract lakhs of applicants every year due to their job security, decent income and other benefits. Several government sectors like the Indian Navy, the Indian Army, and the SSC hire profiles that require only matriculation as the basic academic qualification. The list of exams for government jobs after 10th includes:

  • RRB ALP
  • RRB Technician
  • RRB Group D
  • SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff
  • Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)
  • Indian Post GDS, etc

Also Check,

Government Jobs After 12th

10th Pass Government Jobs with Salary

10th pass government jobs offer a reputed position, a lucrative salary and retirement benefits. The salary of a 10th pass government job ranges between INR 15,000 to INR 30,000 per month. Beyond the basic pay, the matric pass employees also receive attractive allowances and perks based on their specific post and department. Popular roles include MTS, technician, office attendant, Assistant Loco Pilot, and many others.

Exam Conducting Body

Post Name

Salary

Staff Selection Commission

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

INR 18,000-INR 22,000 (approx)

Indian Navy

Agniveer (MR)

INR 5.02 Lakh

Indian Army

Agniveer (General Duty)

Rs. 5.02 Lakh

Indian Railways

RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

Rs 19900

Indian Railways

Technician

Rs 29200

Indian Railways

Group D (Track Machine, Assistant, Pointsman, trackmaintainer, etc) 

Rs 18000

Staff Selection Commission

Constable (General Duty)

Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Indian Post

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380

Reserve Bank of India

Office Attendant

Rs. 26,508 per month

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News