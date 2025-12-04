Bihar BSSC CGL Salary 2025: Pay Scale, Allowances & Job Profile

BSSC CGL Salary: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced a notification for the Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025. It aims to fill 1883 vacancies for various graduate-level posts, including Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Auditor, and Auditor Cooperative Societies. The selection process includes phases like prelims, mains exams, and document verification. It is an excellent opportunity for all the graduates looking for a respectable job in the government sector. It offers a decent salary package, job security, and a stable career path. The monthly salary generally ranges between Rs 41000 and Rs 72000. The CGL employees will also receive allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc. Continue reading to learn more about the BSSC CGL Salary and Job Profile on this page.

BSSC CGL Salary 2025 BSSC CGL recruitment draws thousands of applicants every year. It is primarily due to its attractive salary structure and stability. Reviewing CGL salary and job requirements can help candidates understand financial benefits and associated responsibilities. The CGL salary depends on the pay level and pay scale of the respective post. It also includes various perks and allowances as per the city of posting. The salary for BSSC CGL posts is determined as per the 7th Commission guidelines with different pay levels. In this article, we have compiled the latest BSSC CGL in-hand salary structure, allowances, job profile, career growth, and more. BSSC CGL Salary Structure The BSSC CGL salary structure comprises different components which vary as per the post. It includes basic pay, allowances, deductions, gross salary, net salary, etc. The pay level typically ranges between Level 5 to Level 7. This salary structure ensures a respectable starting salary and fair pay for all employees. The CGL salary for Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, and Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA) posts falls under pay level 7. While the BSSC CGL Data Entry Operator (DEO) post depends on pay level 6. The CGL salary for the Auditor and Auditor Cooperative Societies falls under pay level 5. Here is the detailed breakdown of the salary structure for CGL posts tabulated below.

Components Level 5 Level 6 Level 7 Basic Pay Rs 29,200 Rs 35,400 Rs 44900 HRA Rs 7,000 Rs 8000 Rs 10000 DA Rs 4000 Rs 6000 Rs 7000 TA Rs 3,600 Rs 3,600 Rs 3,600 DA on TA Rs 612 Rs 612 Rs 612 Gross Earnings Rs 45,000 Rs 54,000 Rs 67000 Deductions Rs 3,900 (approx.) Rs 4,600 (approx.) Rs 4,000 (approx.) Net In-Hand Salary Rs 41000 (approx.) Rs 49000 (approx.) Rs 72000 (approx.) Bihar BSSC CGL Salary In Hand The actual monthly salary is calculated after subtracting the total amount from applicable deductions like income tax, NPS, PF, etc. The in-hand salary combines the basic income and several admissible allowances applicable to the respective post. Check the post-wise BSSC CGL salary per month shared below for reference purposes.

Post Pay Level BSSC CGL Salary in Hand Assistant Branch Officer Level 7 Rs 72000 (approx.) Planning Assistant Level 7 Rs 72000 (approx.) Junior Statistical Assistant Level 7 Rs 72000 (approx.) Data Entry Operator (DEO) Level 6 Rs 49000 (approx.) Auditor Level 5 Rs 41000 (approx.) Auditor Cooperative Societies Level 5 Rs 41000 (approx.) BSSC CGL Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the CGL employees will receive various perks, benefits, and allowances as per the government guidelines. It plays an important role in improving the overall in-hand salary and standard of living. The perks and allowances included in the BSSC CGL salary are as follows: Dearness Allowances

What is BSSC CGL Job Profile? The BSSC CGL employees are responsible for carrying out tasks that ensure the smooth functioning of their assigned department. In addition to their day-to-day administrative duties, they are expected to perform other tasks delegated by their seniors. The roles and responsibilities included in the BSSC CGL job profile are as follows: To perform all administrative duties like maintaining records, file processing, etc.

To address the issues of the citizens and ensure all the policies are properly implemented.

To maintain all the government records and necessary financial transactions.

To ensure the seamless functioning of the office/department operations. BSSC CGL Career Growth and Promotion There is a strong scope of career advancement for the candidates appointed for the BSSC CGL recruitment drive. Based on departmental exams, work performance and year of service, they may get promoted to higher posts. The career growth hierarchy of the BSSC CGL posts is as follows: