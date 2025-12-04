CAT Response Sheet 2025
Bihar BSSC CGL Salary 2025: Pay Scale, Allowances & Job Profile

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 4, 2025, 15:39 IST

Bihar CGL Salary: BSSC aims to fill 1883 vacancies for various CGL graduate-level posts. Selected candidates will receive remuneration between Rs 41000 and Rs 72000. They will also receive benefits like DA, HRA, etc. Check the latest BSSC CGL and job profile along with other details here.

BSSC CGL Salary
BSSC CGL Salary

BSSC CGL Salary: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced a notification for the Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025. It aims to fill 1883 vacancies for various graduate-level posts, including Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Auditor, and Auditor Cooperative Societies. The selection process includes phases like prelims, mains exams, and document verification. It is an excellent opportunity for all the graduates looking for a respectable job in the government sector. It offers a decent salary package, job security, and a stable career path. The monthly salary generally ranges between Rs 41000 and Rs 72000. The CGL employees will also receive allowances like DA, HRA, TA, etc. Continue reading to learn more about the BSSC CGL Salary and Job Profile on this page.

BSSC CGL Salary 2025

BSSC CGL recruitment draws thousands of applicants every year. It is primarily due to its attractive salary structure and stability. Reviewing CGL salary and job requirements can help candidates understand financial benefits and associated responsibilities. The CGL salary depends on the pay level and pay scale of the respective post. It also includes various perks and allowances as per the city of posting. The salary for BSSC CGL posts is determined as per the 7th Commission guidelines with different pay levels. In this article, we have compiled the latest BSSC CGL in-hand salary structure, allowances, job profile, career growth, and more.

BSSC CGL Salary Structure

The BSSC CGL salary structure comprises different components which vary as per the post. It includes basic pay, allowances, deductions, gross salary, net salary, etc. The pay level typically ranges between Level 5 to Level 7. This salary structure ensures a respectable starting salary and fair pay for all employees. The CGL salary for Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, and Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA) posts falls under pay level 7. While the BSSC CGL Data Entry Operator (DEO) post depends on pay level 6. The CGL salary for the Auditor and Auditor Cooperative Societies falls under pay level 5.  Here is the detailed breakdown of the salary structure for CGL posts tabulated below.

Components

Level 5

Level 6

Level 7

Basic Pay

Rs 29,200

Rs 35,400

Rs 44900

HRA

Rs 7,000

Rs 8000

Rs 10000

DA

Rs 4000

Rs 6000

Rs 7000

TA

Rs 3,600

Rs 3,600

Rs 3,600

DA on TA

Rs 612

Rs 612

Rs 612

Gross Earnings

Rs 45,000

Rs 54,000

Rs 67000

Deductions

Rs 3,900 (approx.)

Rs 4,600 (approx.)

Rs 4,000 (approx.)

Net In-Hand Salary

Rs 41000 (approx.)

Rs 49000 (approx.)

Rs 72000 (approx.)

Bihar BSSC CGL Salary In Hand

The actual monthly salary is calculated after subtracting the total amount from applicable deductions like income tax, NPS, PF, etc. The in-hand salary combines the basic income and several admissible allowances applicable to the respective post. Check the post-wise BSSC CGL salary per month shared below for reference purposes.

Post

Pay Level

BSSC CGL Salary in Hand

Assistant Branch Officer

Level 7

Rs 72000 (approx.)

Planning Assistant

Level 7

Rs 72000 (approx.)

Junior Statistical Assistant

Level 7

Rs 72000 (approx.)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Level 6

Rs 49000 (approx.)

Auditor

Level 5

Rs 41000 (approx.)

Auditor Cooperative Societies

Level 5

Rs 41000 (approx.)

BSSC CGL Salary: Perks & Allowances

In addition to the basic pay, the CGL employees will receive various perks, benefits, and allowances as per the government guidelines. It plays an important role in improving the overall in-hand salary and standard of living. The perks and allowances included in the BSSC CGL salary are as follows:

  • Dearness Allowances

  • House Rent Allowances

  • Transport Allowances

  • Other Allowances

What is BSSC CGL Job Profile?

The BSSC CGL employees are responsible for carrying out tasks that ensure the smooth functioning of their assigned department. In addition to their day-to-day administrative duties, they are expected to perform other tasks delegated by their seniors. The roles and responsibilities included in the BSSC CGL job profile are as follows:

  • To perform all administrative duties like maintaining records, file processing, etc.

  • To address the issues of the citizens and ensure all the policies are properly implemented.

  • To maintain all the government records and necessary financial transactions.

  • To ensure the seamless functioning of the office/department operations.

BSSC CGL Career Growth and Promotion

There is a strong scope of career advancement for the candidates appointed for the BSSC CGL recruitment drive. Based on departmental exams, work performance and year of service, they may get promoted to higher posts. The career growth hierarchy of the BSSC CGL posts is as follows:

  • Director

  • Deputy Secretary

  • Under Secretary

  • Section Officer

  • Assistant Section Officer

FAQs

  • What allowances are included in the BSSC CGL salary per month?
    +
    Some allowances like Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Transport Allowances, etc, are included in the salary package.
  • What is the BSSC CGL Salary In Hand?
    +
    The BSSC CGL salary per month typically ranges between Rs 41000 and Rs 72000, depending on the pay level of the post.

