Chevening Scholarship 2025: List of Top Universities and Courses

Chevening Scholarship 2025: The Chevening Scholarship offers aspiring world leaders a comprehensive and transformative opportunity to study for a one-year Master's degree in the United Kingdom. August 5, 2025, to October 7, 2025, is when applications for the 2025–2026 school year are accepted. This esteemed prize is more than just a lifeline; it pays for all tuition, a living stipend each month, round-trip travel, visa fees, and additional money for educational needs. With final selections anticipated by June 2026, the selection process is extremely competitive and includes preliminary eligibility checks, in-depth assessments, and interviews at British embassies or high commissions.

Programs that qualify for Chevening are extremely varied; any full-time Master's degree offered by a UK university is accepted as long as it begins in the fall term. Although students can apply to any university in the UK, some are more popular than others, such as the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics (LSE), and the University of Nottingham. The scholarship aims to support those who are committed to changing the world, thus candidates are also very interested in courses in subjects including public policy, international relations, sustainable development, data science, and business management.

