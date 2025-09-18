AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, released the AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 at aiimsexam.ac.in on September 18, 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the NORCET 9 prelims exam conducted on September 14, 2005, can now check their roll number-wise merit list and category-wise percentile scores. The next stage of AIIMS 9 NORCET is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully review the NORCET 9 merit list PDF, understand the NORCET 9 cutoff marks, and begin preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process. AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 OUT The AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 has been officially declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for the nursing exam candidates who appeared for the NORCET 9 prelims exam held on 14 September 2025 can now download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Result PDF from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in, which includes roll number-wise qualifying status, category-wise percentile scores, and eligibility for the next stage.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 PDF Download The AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official exam website, aiimsexams.ac.in result. The AIIMS NORCET 9 prelims result date was officially confirmed as 18 September 2025, and the result marks the first stage of selection for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). To download the NORCET 9 result, candidates must visit the AIIMS website, locate the result section, and access the AIIMS NORCET 9 prelims result PDF. Click on the direct link below to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 PDF. AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 PDF Download AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025: Overview The AIIMS NORCET 9 Prelims Result 2025 has been officially released by the AIIMS, New Delhi, on 18 September 2025, the NORCET 9 prelims exam aimed to shortlist candidates for the prestigious Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). The AIIMS NORCET 9 exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for approximately 3500 candidates. Check the table below for AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Name AIIMS NORCET 9 Prelims Conducting Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Post Nursing Officer Vacancies 3,500+ Exam Date 14 September 2025 Result Release Date 18 September 2025 Official Website aiimsexams.ac.in Next Stage NORCET 9 Mains Exam on 27 September 2025 Result Format PDF with roll number, category, percentile, and qualifying status How to Check AIIMS NORCET 9 Result Online? Candidates who appeared for the NORCET 9 prelims exam conducted on September 14, 2025 can now check their AIIMS NORCET 9 prelims result online through the official website. The AIIMS NORCET 9 prelims result was confirmed as 18 September 2025, Steps are listed below to check the NORCET 9 result.

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in result

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab and select NORCET

Now click the link titled 'AIIMS NORCET 9 Result 2025

Click to open the NORCET 9 result PDF

Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number and check your qualifying status

Download and save the result for future reference AIIMS NORCET 9 Merit List 2025: What Does It Include? The AIIMS NORCET 9 Merit List 2025 is an important document released by the AIIMS, along with the declaration of the NORCET 9 prelims result on 18 September 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS NORCET merit list outlines the names and roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified for the next stage of the NORCET recruitment process. The AIIMS NORCET 9 Prelims Result PDF contains details