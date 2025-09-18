Only 1% with shark eyes can spot the starfish in 5 seconds!

The basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it. If you look at the etymology of the term "illusion", you can see it is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive.
Optical illusions exploit our brain's ability to fill in missing pieces of information, allowing us to process information quickly. But in this process, some of the information is lost or rather made up.
These puzzles can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality.
Optical illusions are known to stimulate the brain and enhance an individual's cognitive abilities, and are a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills.
How good are your observation skills?
Let’s find out now!
Source: Brightside
The image shared above depicts an underwater scene where clownfish and crabs can be seen.
Hiding within them is a starfish.
Can you spot the hidden starfish in 5 seconds?
Your time starts now!
These tools are simple and are an excellent medium to test your observation skills.
Regularly practising such puzzles can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.
If you are among the 1% with shark eyes, you will be the first to find the hidden starfish.
Check the image carefully.
The starfish has blended well with the surroundings, but if you are observant enough, you can spot it.
Have you spotted the starfish?
People with high visual prowess will be able to spot the hidden starfish quickly.
Time is running out.
You need to look at the image attentively to find the starfish.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now!
A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the starfish within the time limit.
You have the sharpest eyes and a high level of intelligence.
Those who couldn’t find the starfish can check out the solution below.
Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Solution
The starfish is seen on the upper right side of the image. It is orange in colour and thus was difficult to spot at first glance.
Did you spot it?
