Only 1% with shark eyes can spot the starfish in 5 seconds!

The basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it. If you look at the etymology of the term "illusion", you can see it is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive.

Optical illusions exploit our brain's ability to fill in missing pieces of information, allowing us to process information quickly. But in this process, some of the information is lost or rather made up.

These puzzles can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality.

Optical illusions are known to stimulate the brain and enhance an individual's cognitive abilities, and are a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out now!