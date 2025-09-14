Word Puzzle: Only 3% with 20/20 vision can find the hidden word in 8 seconds!

Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp. The goal of a word puzzle is to engage the reader’s brain and eyes to find hidden words in the grid. These words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order. Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. These seemingly simple puzzles consisting of random letters arranged in a grid have taken the web by storm. Are you ready to test the sharpness of your eyes? Let’s get started! You're a Genius With Hawk-Eye Vision If You Can Spot Y in 5 Seconds!

Why Word Puzzles are So Popular? Word puzzles are the latest craze among netizens because they hit the sweet spot, intriguing, quick and snackable, something that stretches your brain while providing instant gratification that the current generation seeks, and the best thing it can be shared with others to gauge individual brilliance. Word puzzles are popular because they offer a unique blend of challenge and reward, and despite living in an era dominated by fast-moving reels and short news content, these puzzles have held their ground. There’s something really special about solving a word puzzle, that rush when you spot a hidden word sitting between a mishmash of letters. It seems as if time hit the pause button when solving such puzzles. Are you ready for the challenge? Scroll below to get started.

Word Puzzle: Find Hidden Word in 8 Seconds! Source: Razzle Puzzles The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters. What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. We will be providing the number of letters and a possible hint below so that you can identify the word quickly. Here you go! HINT: Today’s hidden word is a three-letter word which is the name of a colour. Can you find the word in 8 seconds? Let’s find out now! Solving word puzzles is an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary. Do you have the eyes of a hawk? The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally. The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid. Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid? Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle. Hurry up; time is running out. And… Time's up. Were you able to spot the hidden word? Congratulations to you if you are among the readers who have spotted the word in 8 seconds. You have the sharpest eyes and a razor-sharp brain. If you're still trying to solve the word puzzle, stop looking and check out the solution provided below. Word Puzzle: Solution