You’ve 20/20 Vision If You Can Find Two Hidden Faces In This Vintage Optical Illusion Picture In 11 Seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test the attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.
Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the visual system, i.e., the brain and eyes.
Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain, enhancing logical and analytical abilities and boosting cognitive skills. They are also shown to prevent cognitive decline in older ages by keeping the brain active.
Are you someone with the vision of a marksman?
Let’s test your visual prowess with this vintage optical illusion challenge now!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Two Hidden Faces in 11 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
In the vintage optical illusion image shared above, a scene reminiscent of a desert, a camel can be seen stranded in a place surrounded by very sparse vegetation.
The camel is standing gracefully.
But the camel is not alone.
Hidden within the frame are two faces that need to be found in order to complete the challenge.
These tools are simple and are an excellent medium to test your observation skills.
Regularly practising such puzzles can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the hidden faces?
People with high visual prowess will be able to spot the hidden faces quickly.
Time is running out.
You need to look at the image attentively to find the hidden faces.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now!
A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the solution within the time limit.
You have excellent visual skills.
Those who couldn’t find the hidden man can check out the solution below.
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Hidden Faces Solution
The two hidden faces can be spotted by tilting the camera and zooming into the picture.
We have marked the areas with red colour.
First Face
Second Face
Have you spotted the two hidden faces?
Now, share this with colleagues, friends and family and see who finds the faces first.
Also, make sure to check out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
