Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

You’ve 20/20 Vision If You Can Find Two Hidden Faces In This Vintage Optical Illusion Picture In 11 Seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 10, 2025, 01:29 IST

Optical Illusion Vision Test: People with top-tier visual skills can only spot two hidden faces in this vintage optical illusion picture in 11 seconds. Can you? Attempt now!

Find two hidden faces in 11 seconds.
Find two hidden faces in 11 seconds.

Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test the attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the visual system, i.e., the brain and eyes.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain, enhancing logical and analytical abilities and boosting cognitive skills. They are also shown to prevent cognitive decline in older ages by keeping the brain active.

Are you someone with the vision of a marksman?

Let’s test your visual prowess with this vintage optical illusion challenge now!

You're a Genius With Hawk-Eye Vision If You Can Spot Y in 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Two Hidden Faces in 11 Seconds

Find two hidden faces

Source: Pinterest

In the vintage optical illusion image shared above, a scene reminiscent of a desert,  a camel can be seen stranded in a place surrounded by very sparse vegetation.

The camel is standing gracefully.

But the camel is not alone.

Hidden within the frame are two faces that need to be found in order to complete the challenge.

These tools are simple and are an excellent medium to test your observation skills.

Regularly practising such puzzles can be highly beneficial for the brain and eyes.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully. 

Have you spotted the hidden faces?

People with high visual prowess will be able to spot the hidden faces quickly.

Time is running out.

You need to look at the image attentively to find the hidden faces.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the solution within the time limit.  

You have excellent visual skills.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden man can check out the solution below.

You’ve High Visual Acuity If You Can Find the Mistake In the Picture In 6 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Hidden Faces Solution

The two hidden faces can be spotted by tilting the camera and zooming into the picture.

We have marked the areas with red colour.

First Face

Find two hidden faces solved part two

Second Face

Find two hidden faces solved part one

Have you spotted the two hidden faces?

Now, share this with colleagues, friends and family and see who finds the faces first.

Also, make sure to check out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Only 1% with 20/20 Vision and Hawk Eyes Can Find the Hidden Number in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Are You Observant Enough to Find "64" In 7 Seconds? Test Your Eyes Now!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News