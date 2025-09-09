You’ve High Visual Acuity If You Can Find the Mistake In the Picture In 6 Seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles test your logical and analytical abilities, engaging your brain.
These puzzle challenges are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking.
One can build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills by practising these puzzles regularly.
Are you ready for a quick test of your intelligence and attention to detail?
Let’s get started!
You're a Genius With Hawk-Eye Vision If You Can Spot Y Among X’s in 5 Seconds!
IQ Test: Can You Find the Mistake in the Picture in 6 Seconds?
Source: Brightside
This IQ test, presented in the form of a picture, will test how attentive and intelligent you are.
The picture shared above depicts a plant with white flowers and a dragonfly sitting on one of its branches.
While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not.
There is one mistake in the picture, and only those with high attention to detail can spot that mistake in 6 seconds.
Can you?
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual.
If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture.
Have you spotted it?
Time is running out, so act quickly.
Did you find the mistake?
Keep looking; it is right there.
And...
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 6 seconds.
You people have very excellent attention to detail and a brilliant mind.
For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer is provided below.
Check out the solution now!
Also, to improve your ability to solve such puzzles, keep practising more of such types, and surely you will see improvement.
MBTI Personality Test: Check out the 16 MBTI Personality Types Here!
IQ Test: Solution
The mistake in the picture is that a dragonfly has four wings; here, it is depicted having only two wings, which is incorrect.
If you loved solving this IQ puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
Also, before you leave, check out some interesting puzzle challenges that we have curated specially for you.
Recommended Reading
Word Puzzle: Only 1% With a High IQ Can Find the Hidden Word in 9 Seconds!
Optical Illusion Visual IQ Test: Only 3% with Hunter’s Eyes and 140+ IQ can find 12 Raccoons in 12 Seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation