You're a Genius With Hawk-Eye Vision If You Can Spot Y Among X’s in 5 Seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most popular puzzle games on the web. Optical illusions are crafted to exploit our brain's ability to fill in missing pieces of information, allowing us to process information quickly.
These puzzles can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality.
Optical illusions stimulate the brain, enhancing an individual's cognitive abilities, and serve as a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills.
Are you observant enough?
Let’s find out!
Visual Illusion IQ Test: Only 5 in 100 Can Find “0” Among “8” in 7 Seconds!
Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find Y in 5 Seconds
Get ready to provide your brain and eyes with the ultimate workout with this optical illusion puzzle challenge.
Presented before you is a series of letters X.
Hiding slyly within the grid of X’s is an impostor, the letter Y.
The challenge is pretty simple; you need to find the letter Y hiding among the X’s.
You have 5 seconds to complete the challenge and win the title of puzzle champion of the day.
Optical illusion puzzles put your observation skills, attentiveness and intelligence to the test and are also regarded as a fun and engaging way to improve cognitive abilities in a light-hearted way.
The task of finding the letter Y in 5 seconds is a tough one which only geniuses with hawk-eye vision can achieve.
Are you among those exceptionally talented puzzle solvers?
Only time will tell.
Remember, folks, patience and attention to detail are your allies in solving this puzzle challenge.
Did you find the letter Y in the picture?
Hurry; the clock is ticking.
You’ll soon run out of time.
Keep looking.
Any luck yet?
And…
Time’s up!
How many of you have found the letter Y within 5 seconds?
Congratulations if you are one of them!
You are crowned the puzzle champion of the day for your razor-sharp observation skills.
Some readers may have missed the time limit but yet managed to find the letter Y and complete the challenge.
Well done, guys!
But you can do better.
Now, for those who couldn’t find the letter Y, check out the solution provided below.
Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Solution
The letter Y can be spotted sitting pretty at the bottom of the 4th column on the left side of the image.
Wasn’t that fun?
If you loved it, don't forget to share this with your friends, family and colleagues to see who’s got the best observation skills.
Meanwhile, if you are looking for more such puzzles to boost your visual acuity and intelligence, make sure to check out a specially curated list of puzzle challenges for you below.
